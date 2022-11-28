College Park's Café Linger to close in December

click to enlarge
Photo via Cafe Linger/Facebook
Edgewater Drive hotspot Café Linger will close permanently next month.
The Euro-centric cafe beloved by bookworms
and coffee lovers alike immediately upped the ante
in its corner of College Park when it opened in 2018
. Bucking against the trend of sterile coffee shops meant more to be photographed than enjoyed, Linger offered a cozy space to sit a spell and enjoy the company of friends.
Pasta dishes, German spätzle and lamb sliders made Linger a hit for College Park residents and our own food critic, who raved
that the comfy confines and rib-sticking food made it a perfect "home away from home."
Sadly, owner Christina Gribkowsky's US visa was not renewed and she must close the cafe. The last day of Café Linger is December 11.
Orlando Weekly
has reached out to Café Linger for comment on the closing and will update this article when we hear back.