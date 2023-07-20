‘Chopped’ judge Maneet Chauhan set to open new Indian restaurant at Disney Springs

The restaurant, dubbed ‘EET’, is described as a “modern, fun Indian-inspired concept.” Other specifics are currently scant, including the exact location or timeframe for opening, but the couple have hopes to open the resto in the fall.
Chauhan was the executive chef of restaurants in Chicago, Nashville and New York. She was also a judge on Chopped, a popular competition cooking TV show. Since Chauhan’s first appearance in Season 6 as a judge, she has been a consistent part of the series.
Chauhan was a 2012 recipient of the James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award for her role as a permanent judge on Chopped. Chauhan has also appeared on The Next Iron Chef and Iron Chef America, and judged on Worst Cooks in America.
"The news is out," posted Chauhan on Twitter Tuesday. "Look forward to seeing y’all at Disney Springs!!"
