‘Chopped’ judge Maneet Chauhan set to open new Indian restaurant at Disney Springs

Photo courtesy Maneet Chauhan/Facebook Maneet Chauhan is set to open 'EET' in Disney Springs later this year

judge and Food Network personality Maneet Chauhan and her husband, Vivek Deora, are opening a new Indian restaurant in Disney Springs later this year.The restaurant, dubbed ‘EET’, is described as a “modern, fun Indian-inspired concept.” Other specifics are currently scant, including the exact location or timeframe for opening, but the couple have hopes to open the resto in the fall.Chauhan was the executive chef of restaurants in Chicago, Nashville and New York. She was also a judge on, a popular competition cooking TV show. Since Chauhan’s first appearance in Season 6 as a judge, she has been a consistent part of the series.Chauhan was a 2012 recipient of the James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award for her role as a permanent judge onChauhan has also appeared onand, and judged on"The news is out," posted Chauhan on Twitter Tuesday. "Look forward to seeing y’all at Disney Springs!!"