‘Chopped’ judge Maneet Chauhan set to open new Indian restaurant at Disney Springs

The restaurant will be open later this year

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 12:28 pm

Maneet Chauhan is set to open 'EET' in Disney Springs later this year
Photo courtesy Maneet Chauhan/Facebook
Maneet Chauhan is set to open 'EET' in Disney Springs later this year
Chopped judge and Food Network personality Maneet Chauhan and her husband, Vivek Deora, are opening a new Indian restaurant in Disney Springs later this year.

The restaurant, dubbed ‘EET’, is described as a “modern, fun Indian-inspired concept.” Other specifics are currently scant, including the exact location or timeframe for opening, but the couple have hopes to open the resto in the fall.

Chauhan was the executive chef of restaurants in Chicago, Nashville and New York. She was also a judge on Chopped, a popular competition cooking TV show. Since Chauhan’s first appearance in Season 6 as a judge, she has been a consistent part of the series.

Chauhan was a 2012 recipient of the James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award for her role as a permanent judge on Chopped. Chauhan has also appeared on The Next Iron Chef and Iron Chef America, and judged on Worst Cooks in America.

"The news is out," posted Chauhan on Twitter Tuesday. "Look forward to seeing y’all at Disney Springs!!"
Location Details

Disney Springs

1486 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney

35 articles

Tags:

