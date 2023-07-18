Central Florida spring temporarily closed after alligator bites snorkeler

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the incident occurred Monday afternoon at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area in the Ocala National Forest. Officials say the man was snorkeling when a 7-foot-long alligator bit him, which resulted in puncture wounds and lacerations.
The man, who was not yet been identified, is currently hospitalized and is expected to survive.
A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the alligator shortly after being notified. For now, officials with the USFS say the spring is "temporarily closed," pending an investigation by the FWC.
According to the FWC, alligator mating season typically runs from May to June, depending on temperatures. But July is peak alligator nesting season, which means gators are more active, which means they also have to eat more. It also means they're more protective of their offspring during this period.
There are roughly 1.3 million alligators in the state of Florida, says the FWC, and they can be found in all 67 counties.
