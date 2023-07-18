2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Central Florida spring temporarily closed after alligator bites snorkeler

July is peak alligator nesting season, folks

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 2:21 pm

click to enlarge Central Florida spring temporarily closed after alligator bites snorkeler
Photo via Adobe
A popular swimming area at a Central Florida freshwater spring is now closed after a man was bitten by an alligator while snorkeling.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the incident occurred Monday afternoon at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area in the Ocala National Forest. Officials say the man was snorkeling when a 7-foot-long alligator bit him, which resulted in puncture wounds and lacerations.

The man, who was not yet been identified, is currently hospitalized and is expected to survive.

A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the alligator shortly after being notified. For now, officials with the USFS say the spring is "temporarily closed," pending an investigation by the FWC.
This is the second time this month that Alexander Springs has been closed due to an alligator. The spring was briefly closed in early July to relocate a nesting alligator, but there were no reports of aggressive behavior.

According to the FWC, alligator mating season typically runs from May to June, depending on temperatures. But July is peak alligator nesting season, which means gators are more active, which means they also have to eat more. It also means they're more protective of their offspring during this period.

There are roughly 1.3 million alligators in the state of Florida, says the FWC, and they can be found in all 67 counties.

