Burger chain debuts new 10 patty 'X' burger in Orlando, following Twitter name change

Earlier this week, Elon Musk officially changed Twitter's name and widely-recognized blue bird logo to a single letter X. Besides the rollout turning into an incredible comedy of errors, some experts have suggested that the move likely cost the company upwards of $20 billion in brand value, which is a considerable amount since advertising at platform is down 50% after Musk paid $44 billion for the website last October.
But now you too can taste this success for yourself.
Starting Aug. 1, burger chain Wayback Burgers will debut the "X" Burger.
"Created with the vision to be the everything burger, the 'X' Burger features ten layers of patties, ten slices of American Cheese, lettuce and tomato," says the company. "But don’t sweat it, this burger will not cost $44 billion."
Guests named Elon must show a valid ID to receive their free "X" burger.
The company has multiple locations throughout Central Florida, including outposts in Kissimmee, Orlando, Titusville, and Daytona Beach. The Wayback Burgers locations closest to Orlando are 11901 Landstar Boulevard, Orlando and 2855 North Old Lake Wilson Road, Kissimmee.
“Our goal has been to create the ‘X’ Burger,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “It should have been done a long time ago, we’re sorry it took so long.”
This story first appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed