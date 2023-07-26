Mei’s Kitchen closes, City Pub takes a summer vacay, and is H Mart finally opening in Orlando?

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett Mei's superlative salt and pepper chicken is no more.

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Mei’s Kitchen, a restaurant serving Formosan dishes of the highest order, has closed. Moving into the space at 10169 University Blvd. will be Johnny’s Diner, which closed its Winter Park location on Semoran Boulevard after 27 years of serving breakfast staples and homestyle cooking. Johnny’s will open Aug. 10 … Food Network personality, author and James Beard Award-winning chef Maneet Chauhan will open EET by Maneet Chauhan in Disney Springs later this year. The restaurant will serve “modern, fun, Indian-inspired cuisine” and will likely take over the space that previously housed Wolfgang Puck Express … A note on the door of City Pub in the North Quarter says, “We are closed for the summer, we will see you in the fall!” Needless to say, this is not a good sign (pun intended) … Chima Steakhouse, the glutton-friendly Brazilian churrascaria poised to give Texas de Brazil and Fogo de Chão a run for their pricey picanha, has opened in the old Bonefish Grill space in Dr. Phillips … H Mart, the popular Korean-leaning Asian grocery store chain, will open in the old Super Target space at 7501 West Colonial Drive. Construction hasn’t begun as yet and no opening date has been announced (and this deal was first announced in early 2021, so blame COVID). This will be the first H Mart to open in Florida.

NEWS and EVENTS:

SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival returns July 28 and will run Friday-Sunday until Sept. 4. More than 100 craft brews, wines, cocktails and seltzers, plus 15 paired food items, will be offered during the event. Visit seaworld.com for menus and more …



George Miliotes, one of only 273 Master Sommeliers in the world, is staging a series of 90-minute blind tastings of six different wines at his Wine Bar George in Disney Springs. The tastings take place Aug. 2, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $110 …



Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining returns Aug. 18 through Oct. 1 with 115 restaurants offering three-course prix-fixe menus for either $40 or $60, as part of a new tiered menu system. Visit orlandomagicaldining.com for more …



Ava MediterrAegean is highlighting the almighty lemon in an effort to champion sustainability and local produce. The “limoni festival” will run until Aug. 17 with two signature dishes offered: sea bream ceviche with verjus aguachile and Greek yogurt ice cream. For each lemony dish sold, Ava will donate $1 to the Edible Education Experience for the future planting of lemon trees.