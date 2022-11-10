Black Restaurant Week kicks off Friday in the Orlando area

Black Restaurant Week returns to the Orlando area this Friday, shining a spotlight on local, Black-owned eateries in our area.
Running from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20, Black Restaurant Week focuses in on Black restauranteurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers and food truck operators throughout the state.
Some of the Orlando-area restaurants promoted in this year's Black Restaurant Week are:
- B Cupcakes 3030 E. Semoran Blvd.
- CrystalBakes 142 E. Jackson St.
- Dajen Eats Café & Creamery 323 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville
- Golden Krust 318 N. Alafaya Trail
- Golden Krust 1020 W. State Road 50, Clermont
- Golden Krust 5510 W. Colonial Drive
- Golden Krust 2753 N. Hiawassee Road
- Island Thyme Caribbean Grille 457 Avalon Park S. Blvd.
- Mila’s Front Porch 1030 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo
- Nessas BBQ Restaurant 14 W. McKey St., Ocoee
- Plates on Deck 9640 Boggy Creek Road
- Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food 719 Good Homes Road
- Something Fishy Seafood 249 W. State Road 436, Altamonte Springs
- Streetwise Urban Food 4434 Hoffner Ave.
More information about Black Restaurant Week can be found on their national website.