Black Restaurant Week kicks off Friday in the Orlando area

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 3:39 pm

click to enlarge Some of the fare awaiting you at Streetwise Urban Food - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
Some of the fare awaiting you at Streetwise Urban Food

Black Restaurant Week returns to the Orlando area this Friday, shining a spotlight on local, Black-owned eateries in our area.

Running from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20, Black Restaurant Week focuses in on Black restauranteurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers and food truck operators throughout the state.

Some of the Orlando-area restaurants promoted in this year's Black Restaurant Week are:
“More Than Just a Week speaks to our commitment to support the Black culinary community throughout the entire year,” said Falayn Ferrell, Black Restaurant Week, LLC’s Operations Managing Partner, in a press statement. “More than 90,000 restaurants and bars closed nationwide since 2020, it is essential that we create a platform that drives awareness to black-owned culinary businesses outside of our culinary tour.”

More information about Black Restaurant Week can be found on their national website.

Matthew Moyer

