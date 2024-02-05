Black Bean Deli to open third Orlando-area location

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 11:10 am

Photo via Black Bean Deli/Facebook
Beloved Cuban eatery Black Bean Deli is expanding its reach in the Orlando area.

Already stationed in Orlando (at 1835 E. Colonial Drive) and Winter Park (at 1346 N. Orange Ave.), the local chain is now headed to Winter Garden to open its third location, as reported by Orlando Business Journal.

The restaurant is set to open at 126 W. Plant St., in the former home of NY Bagel Deli & Pizza.

Owner Andres Cortón told OBJ the restaurant's growth won't stop in Winter Garden. After halting expansion plans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cortón has brought in a partner, owner of a Miami-area Wendy's Sergio Balsinde, for the first time, and plans to continue growing Black Bean Deli's reach.

Known for its authentic Cuban dishes and casual, modern atmosphere, Black Bean Deli has long been a local favorite. The eatery scored titles of both "Best Latin Restaurant" and "Best Cuban Sandwich" in Orlando Weekly's 2023 reader poll.

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
