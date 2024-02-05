Black Bean Deli to open third Orlando-area location

click to enlarge Photo via Black Bean Deli/Facebook

Beloved Cuban eatery Black Bean Deli is expanding its reach in the Orlando area.Already stationed in Orlando (at 1835 E. Colonial Drive) and Winter Park (at 1346 N. Orange Ave.), the local chain is now headed to Winter Garden to open its third location, as reported byThe restaurant is set to open at 126 W. Plant St., in the former home of NY Bagel Deli & Pizza.Owner Andres Cortón toldthe restaurant's growth won't stop in Winter Garden. After halting expansion plans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cortón has brought in a partner, owner of a Miami-area Wendy's Sergio Balsinde, for the first time, and plans to continue growing Black Bean Deli's reach.Known for its authentic Cuban dishes and casual, modern atmosphere, Black Bean Deli has long been a local favorite. The eatery scored titles of both "Best Latin Restaurant" and "Best Cuban Sandwich" in's 2023 reader poll.