Bem Bom on Corrine closes for good

The news comes three years after the concept lost its co-owner, late chef Francisco "Chico" Mendonça, the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Bem Bom, co-owned by Mendonça and A.J. Campofiore, got its start as a food truck before its brick-and-mortar location opened in 2018 at 3101 Corrine Drive. Bem Bom, which is Portuguese for “very good,” had a reputation of being just that.
Chef Chico Mendonça passed away suddenly in May 2021 at the age of 57, leaving a legacy of award-winning culinary skills.
The restaurant was left to Campofiore and Mendonça’s family, who have now closed the doors on Bem Bom’s intimate space.
