Bem Bom on Corrine closes for good

The news comes three years after the concept lost its chef, Francisco 'Chico' Mendonça

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 10:03 am

Photo via Bem Bem on Corrine/Instagram
Popular Portuguese restaurant Bem Bom on Corrine has closed after five years of sharing authentic food with the Orlando area.

The news comes three years after the concept lost its co-owner, late chef Francisco "Chico" Mendonça, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bem Bom, co-owned by Mendonça and A.J. Campofiore, got its start as a food truck before its brick-and-mortar location opened in 2018 at 3101 Corrine Drive. Bem Bom, which is Portuguese for “very good,” had a reputation of being just that.

Chef Chico Mendonça passed away suddenly in May 2021 at the age of 57, leaving a legacy of award-winning culinary skills.

The restaurant was left to Campofiore and Mendonça’s family, who have now closed the doors on Bem Bom’s intimate space.
About The Author

Alexandra Sullivan

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

