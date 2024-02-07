Bem Bom on Corrine closes for good

click to enlarge Photo via Bem Bem on Corrine/Instagram

Popular Portuguese restaurant Bem Bom on Corrine has closed after five years of sharing authentic food with the Orlando area.The news comes three years after the concept lost its co-owner, late chef Francisco "Chico" Mendonça, thereports.Bem Bom, co-owned by Mendonça and A.J. Campofiore, got its start as a food truck before its brick-and-mortar location opened in 2018 at 3101 Corrine Drive. Bem Bom, which is Portuguese for “very good,” had a reputation of being just that.Chef Chico Mendonça passed away suddenly in May 2021 at the age of 57, leaving a legacy of award-winning culinary skills.The restaurant was left to Campofiore and Mendonça’s family, who have now closed the doors on Bem Bom’s intimate space.