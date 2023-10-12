All the new foods coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and resort hotels

Animal Kingdom welcomes stuffed pancakes and more Dole Whip flavors, while three hotel restaurants get revamped menus.

By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 5:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge All the new foods coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and resort hotels
Photo via Disney Parks
With food being just as important as rides and attractions at the theme parks, there’s always a cause for celebration when Disney World gets new sweet and savory dishes.

This week, both Animal Kingdom and three resort hotel spots introduced new food and drink items.

At Animal Kingdom, the park dropped new plant-based items and Dole Whip flavors as well as a few new breakfast options.

Harambe Market

Chicken and shrimp rice bowls: Choose chermoula-marinated chicken, peri peri shrimp or both, and it comes with jollof rice with kachumbari tomato salad and tzatziki sauce.

Beef and lamb kofta pita: Beef and lamb kofta with tzatziki sauce, chermoula and house-made chips. There’s also an Impossible kofta pita with plant-based kofta and aioli.

Harambe Salad with chicken or shrimp: Chermoula-marinated chicken with quinoa, grilled corn, black-eyed peas and crispy chickpeas topped with chermoula-herbed vinaigrette.

Mango passion fruit cheesecake: Mini round cheesecake with mango and passion fruit and a purple flower design.

Drinkwallah, Pongu Pongu, Trek Snacks and other vending carts

Stuffed pancake sandwich: Thick pancake stuffed with sausage, guava paste, egg and cheese.

Pongu Pongu also added a Pandora: The World of Avatar inspired cinnamon roll.

Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery

Egg and bacon croissant sandwich with tomato pepper relish: Croissant sandwich with a cheese omelet, crispy bacon and tomato pepper relish; served with tots.

Breakfast totchos with eggs, bacon and cheese: Potato barrels (tots) topped with scrambled eggs, nacho cheese sauce, cheese curds and crumbled bacon.

Impossible Gatsby: Pita pocket filled with plant-based picadillo, tomato pepper relish and crispy potato sticks and topped with plant-based aioli.

Harissa chicken wrap: Harissa chicken salad with vegetables and avocado spread rolled in a spinach tortilla.
click to enlarge All the new foods coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and resort hotels
Photo via Disney Parks
Flame Tree Barbecue

Impossible burnt ends: Plant-based burnt ends with french fries and coleslaw.

French fries with pulled pork and cheese: Fries topped with pulled pork, nacho cheese and barbecue sauce.

Pizzafari

Plant-based Italian sausage roll: Served with onions and peppers and an Italian side salad. Antipasto side salads are also available.

New Dole Whip flavors at Tamu Tamu Refreshments
  • Dole Whip orange soda float with strawberry syrup
  • Dole Whip float with Parrot Bay coconut rum
  • Dole Whip hard cider float with Ace Pineapple Craft Cider
Beyond the parks, three popular Disney World hotel spots welcome revamped menus this week.

Geyser Point Bar & Grill — Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Crispy Peking ribs: Tossed in a Peking-style sauce and topped with cashews.

Geyser chicken wings: New flavors include Thai chili and sriracha buffalo.

Charcuterie flatbread: Topped with salami, brisket, chorizo, bacon and smoked gouda beer cheese.

Turkey BLT sandwich: House-smoked black pepper turkey, candied bacon and avocado puree.

Macaroni and “cheese” bites: Fried plant-based macaroni and cheese bites with tomato and peppers.

Vegetable burger with “cheese”: Topped with spicy slaw, plant-based pepper jack, lettuce and tomato.

Multigrain salad with tofu: Mixed greens, wild rice, bell peppers and sesame vinaigrette. Also available with chicken, steak or salmon.

Pineapple mule: The Black History Month favorite is now a permanent offering at Geyser Point. It uses Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. ginger bitters, pineapple juice, ginger beer and mint.

Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago — Coronado Springs Resort

Korean fried chicken bao buns: Served with lime mayo, sweet and spicy gochujang sauce, “kimchi” pickles and radish.

Tamarind soy-glazed pork ribs: With scallions, pickled fresno chili and cilantro.

Ceviche Classico: Features kona kampachi, sweet potato, cancha, red onion, chile and leche de tigre.

Villa del Lago wedge salad: Baby iceberg lettuce, chorizo, bleu cheese and marinated tomatoes with avocado dressing.

Pork carnitas tacos: Servied with a trio of salsas, cotija cheese, pickled vegetables and black beans and rice.

Chicken mole poblano: Sweet corn and Oaxacan cheese tamale, mole poblano sauce and radish.

Three Bridges signature burger: Topped with bacon marmalade, sun-dried tomato jam, smoked gouda queso, crispy vegetables and arugula; served with smoked paprika fries.

Plancha-seared mahi mahi and shrimp: Served with basmati rice, bok choy, Thai red coconut curry sauce and mint.

Warm churros: New dipping sauces include tequila caramel, spice chocolate and mango-chamoy.

Coconut flan: With passion fruit sauce, mango and hibiscus.

Cold brew Old Fashioned: SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, Joffrey’s Mexican Femenino Cold Brew and Hella Cocktail Co. orange bitters.

Tinto de Verano: Red wine, Combier Creme de Mure, lemonade and Sprite.

Tropical coconut cooler: Coconut, orange, pineapple and lime juices with a salt rim (non-alcoholic).

Banana Cabana —Caribbean Beach Resort

Banana Cabana burger: Caribbean barbecue, tomatillo-jalapeño cream cheese, pineapple salsa and plantain crunch with french fries.

Grilled wings: New sauce flavors include rum barbecue and guava buffalo.

Seafood fritters: With passion fruit aioli.

Coconut shrimp: With citrus-chili sauce and french fries.

All the new dishes and drinks are available at Animal Kingdom and the three Disney resort spots as of Oct. 11.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Raising Cane’s set to open first of three Orlando locations next month

By Grayson Keglovic

Raising Cane’s set to open first of three Orlando locations next month

Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake undergoing major expansion; Tijuana Flats and Tibby’s founder to open Big Taco

By Faiyaz Kara

Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake is expanding in three phases.

Downtown Orlando’s DoveCote has closed, will relocate to ‘an inclusive community space’

By Faiyaz Kara

Downtown Orlando’s DoveCote has closed, will relocate to ‘an inclusive community space’

Primrose Lanes, the Milk District bowling alley/restaurant hybrid, bowled us over with some striking dishes

By Faiyaz Kara

Dog bites man.

Also in Food + Drink

I-Drive hot-pot and Korean barbecue joint Boil Spot brings an abundance of broths and banchan

By Faiyaz Kara

I-Drive hot-pot and Korean barbecue joint Boil Spot brings an abundance of broths and banchan

Primrose Lanes, the Milk District bowling alley/restaurant hybrid, bowled us over with some striking dishes

By Faiyaz Kara

Dog bites man.

Pigzza, the enticing barbecue-Italian mashup in Mills 50, leans on the wisdom of crowds

By Faiyaz Kara

Pigzza on Mills Avenue

‘Nightmare on Orange’ Halloween pop-up to take over Courtesy Bar in October

By Matthew Moyer

Winter Park becomes a little more boozily haunted during 'Nightmare on Orange'
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us