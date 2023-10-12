All the new foods coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and resort hotels

This week, both Animal Kingdom and three resort hotel spots introduced new food and drink items.
At Animal Kingdom, the park dropped new plant-based items and Dole Whip flavors as well as a few new breakfast options.
Harambe Market
Chicken and shrimp rice bowls: Choose chermoula-marinated chicken, peri peri shrimp or both, and it comes with jollof rice with kachumbari tomato salad and tzatziki sauce.
Beef and lamb kofta pita: Beef and lamb kofta with tzatziki sauce, chermoula and house-made chips. There’s also an Impossible kofta pita with plant-based kofta and aioli.
Harambe Salad with chicken or shrimp: Chermoula-marinated chicken with quinoa, grilled corn, black-eyed peas and crispy chickpeas topped with chermoula-herbed vinaigrette.
Mango passion fruit cheesecake: Mini round cheesecake with mango and passion fruit and a purple flower design.
Drinkwallah, Pongu Pongu, Trek Snacks and other vending carts
Stuffed pancake sandwich: Thick pancake stuffed with sausage, guava paste, egg and cheese.
Pongu Pongu also added a Pandora: The World of Avatar inspired cinnamon roll.
Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery
Egg and bacon croissant sandwich with tomato pepper relish: Croissant sandwich with a cheese omelet, crispy bacon and tomato pepper relish; served with tots.
Breakfast totchos with eggs, bacon and cheese: Potato barrels (tots) topped with scrambled eggs, nacho cheese sauce, cheese curds and crumbled bacon.
Impossible Gatsby: Pita pocket filled with plant-based picadillo, tomato pepper relish and crispy potato sticks and topped with plant-based aioli.
Harissa chicken wrap: Harissa chicken salad with vegetables and avocado spread rolled in a spinach tortilla.
Impossible burnt ends: Plant-based burnt ends with french fries and coleslaw.
French fries with pulled pork and cheese: Fries topped with pulled pork, nacho cheese and barbecue sauce.
Pizzafari
Plant-based Italian sausage roll: Served with onions and peppers and an Italian side salad. Antipasto side salads are also available.
New Dole Whip flavors at Tamu Tamu Refreshments
- Dole Whip orange soda float with strawberry syrup
- Dole Whip float with Parrot Bay coconut rum
- Dole Whip hard cider float with Ace Pineapple Craft Cider
Geyser Point Bar & Grill — Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Crispy Peking ribs: Tossed in a Peking-style sauce and topped with cashews.
Geyser chicken wings: New flavors include Thai chili and sriracha buffalo.
Charcuterie flatbread: Topped with salami, brisket, chorizo, bacon and smoked gouda beer cheese.
Turkey BLT sandwich: House-smoked black pepper turkey, candied bacon and avocado puree.
Macaroni and “cheese” bites: Fried plant-based macaroni and cheese bites with tomato and peppers.
Vegetable burger with “cheese”: Topped with spicy slaw, plant-based pepper jack, lettuce and tomato.
Multigrain salad with tofu: Mixed greens, wild rice, bell peppers and sesame vinaigrette. Also available with chicken, steak or salmon.
Pineapple mule: The Black History Month favorite is now a permanent offering at Geyser Point. It uses Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. ginger bitters, pineapple juice, ginger beer and mint.
Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago — Coronado Springs Resort
Korean fried chicken bao buns: Served with lime mayo, sweet and spicy gochujang sauce, “kimchi” pickles and radish.
Tamarind soy-glazed pork ribs: With scallions, pickled fresno chili and cilantro.
Ceviche Classico: Features kona kampachi, sweet potato, cancha, red onion, chile and leche de tigre.
Villa del Lago wedge salad: Baby iceberg lettuce, chorizo, bleu cheese and marinated tomatoes with avocado dressing.
Pork carnitas tacos: Servied with a trio of salsas, cotija cheese, pickled vegetables and black beans and rice.
Chicken mole poblano: Sweet corn and Oaxacan cheese tamale, mole poblano sauce and radish.
Three Bridges signature burger: Topped with bacon marmalade, sun-dried tomato jam, smoked gouda queso, crispy vegetables and arugula; served with smoked paprika fries.
Plancha-seared mahi mahi and shrimp: Served with basmati rice, bok choy, Thai red coconut curry sauce and mint.
Warm churros: New dipping sauces include tequila caramel, spice chocolate and mango-chamoy.
Coconut flan: With passion fruit sauce, mango and hibiscus.
Cold brew Old Fashioned: SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, Joffrey’s Mexican Femenino Cold Brew and Hella Cocktail Co. orange bitters.
Tinto de Verano: Red wine, Combier Creme de Mure, lemonade and Sprite.
Tropical coconut cooler: Coconut, orange, pineapple and lime juices with a salt rim (non-alcoholic).
Banana Cabana —Caribbean Beach Resort
Banana Cabana burger: Caribbean barbecue, tomatillo-jalapeño cream cheese, pineapple salsa and plantain crunch with french fries.
Grilled wings: New sauce flavors include rum barbecue and guava buffalo.
Seafood fritters: With passion fruit aioli.
Coconut shrimp: With citrus-chili sauce and french fries.
All the new dishes and drinks are available at Animal Kingdom and the three Disney resort spots as of Oct. 11.
