"Absolutely not, I would rather die," quipped State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, known for being a supporter of organized labor, when asked for her vote on a new law designed to undercut Florida's public sector unions, representing over 150,000 working Floridians. Eskamani and other state Democrats voted that law down, while most of the GOP supported it, despite opposition voiced by a number of Republican union members. The measure, imposing new requirements on public sector unions, was officially OK'ed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May. Since then, several unions have filed legal challenges to block it. Educator unions claim it's unconstitutional, while the statewide police union (whose members are largely exempt from the law) admits the law is confusing (after realizing some of their co-workers, such as 911 operators, will be affected).

annaforflorida.com