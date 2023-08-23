1st: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org
2nd: Pet Rescue by Judy, petrescuebyjudy.com
3rd: Orange County Animal Services, orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net
1st: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, feedhopenow.org
2nd: Zebra Coalition, zebrayouth.org
3rd: Aeras Foundation, aeras.foundation
1st: Equality Florida, eqfl.org
2nd: Stand With Abortion Now (SWAN), swanoforlando.org
3rd: League of Women Voters of Florida, lwvoc.org
1st: Anna Eskamani, annaforflorida.com
2nd: Buddy Dyer, orlando.gov
3rd: Maxwell Alejandro Frost, frost.house.gov
1st: Scott Maxwell, orlandosentinel.com/author/scott-maxwell
2nd: Savannah Boan, facebook.com/thesexysavannah
3rd: Johnny Magic XL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com/featured/johnny-magic/about
1st: WXXL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com
2nd: WJRR 101.9, wjrr.iheart.com
3rd: WPRK 91.5, wprk.org
1st: WTKS 104.1-FM Real Radio, realradio.iheart.com
2nd: WMFE 90.7-FM, wmfe.org
3rd: WDBO 107.3-FM and 580-AM, wdbo.com/on-air
2nd: Sabrina Ambra Real Radio 104.1, facebook.com/sabrina.ambra
3rd: Russ Rollins Real Radio 104.1, realradio.iheart.com/featured/monsters-blogs-russ-rollins
1st: "Johnny's House" on XL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com/featured/johnny-s-house-live-blog
2nd: "Monsters in the Morning" on Real Radio 104.1, realradio.iheart.com/featured/as-heard-on-the-monsters
3rd: "The News Junkie" on Real Radio 104.1, thenewsjunkie.com