Are you looking to make a political statement with an Insta-worthy shot? Look no further than Orlando's City Hall. City Hall's downtown location features a natural stadium riser, allowing activists to create captivating visuals during their pressers. (Fun fact: The previous building was blown up during the filming of Lethal Weapon 3.) So, whether you're championing climate change, trans rights or the right to enjoy ice cream for breakfast, look no further than Orlando's City Hall. Grab your signs, get your message out there, and get into some good trouble — without explosions, of course!
1st: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, feedhopenow.org
2nd: Zebra Coalition, zebrayouth.org
3rd: Aeras Foundation, aeras.foundation
1st: Equality Florida, eqfl.org
2nd: Stand With Abortion Now (SWAN), swanoforlando.org
3rd: League of Women Voters of Florida, lwvoc.org
1st: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org
2nd: Pet Rescue by Judy, petrescuebyjudy.com
3rd: Orange County Animal Services, orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net
1st: Anna Eskamani, annaforflorida.com
2nd: Buddy Dyer, orlando.gov
3rd: Maxwell Alejandro Frost, frost.house.gov
1st: Scott Maxwell, orlandosentinel.com/author/scott-maxwell
2nd: Savannah Boan, facebook.com/thesexysavannah
3rd: Johnny Magic XL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com/featured/johnny-magic/about
1st: WXXL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com
2nd: WJRR 101.9, wjrr.iheart.com
3rd: WPRK 91.5, wprk.org
1st: WTKS 104.1-FM Real Radio, realradio.iheart.com
2nd: WMFE 90.7-FM, wmfe.org
3rd: WDBO 107.3-FM and 580-AM, wdbo.com/on-air
1st: Johnny Magic XL 106.7 xl1067.iheart.com/featured/johnny-magic/about
2nd: Sabrina Ambra Real Radio 104.1, facebook.com/sabrina.ambra
3rd: Russ Rollins Real Radio 104.1, realradio.iheart.com/featured/monsters-blogs-russ-rollins
1st: "Johnny's House" on XL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com/featured/johnny-s-house-live-blog
2nd: "Monsters in the Morning" on Real Radio 104.1, realradio.iheart.com/featured/as-heard-on-the-monsters
3rd: "The News Junkie" on Real Radio 104.1, thenewsjunkie.com