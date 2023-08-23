Located just yards away from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 636 union hall on Virginia Drive (with the slogan: "United Forever, Divided Never"), Ten10 Brewery is a cozy, unpretentious taproom with a food menu and booze that hits the spot. Stop in for trivia on Thursdays, after a run with Run Club on Tuesdays through the Mills 50 District, or after a General Meeting if you're an IBEW member yourself. Granted, you don't need an excuse to enjoy Ten10. We're just happy to supply 'em.

1010 Virginia Drive, ten10brewingcompany.com