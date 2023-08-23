Driving around Lake Como Circle is a relaxing and scenic little locals-only route to the Hourglass District from busy Anderson/Bumby: you see local residents enjoying a walk, dog tails wagging in harmony, quaint cottages and unbothered wildlife, all carrying on with a resort-life demeanor. We had heard the lore of a duck who doesn't subscribe to that peaceful neighborhood vibe, but had never witnessed such behavior until last week when the myth revealed itself to be true. A ballistic missile with wings targeted one of our photographers' car doors from across the street, made impact, then launched itself again. He sped away looking through the rear-view as the feisty — dare we say daffy — duck stopped traffic behind while casually turning around and waddling toward its next victim.