With the completion of I-4 Ultimate, the multibillion-dollar "silver bullet" for Orlando's traffic problems, it's clear that until Orange County legislators invest in public transportation, I-4 will continue to frustrate us all. As testimony, we present our "favorite" exit (read: most frustrating): the Lee Road off ramp. It takes the cake with one of the most head-scratching, counterintuitive designs ever, causing drivers to perform daring acrobatics with their vehicles that would put Fast and Furious stunt drivers to shame. While it always raises our blood pressure, it also reminds us to take a deep breath, crank up the music and embrace the absurdity. Who needs that kind of stress when Florida, the road rage capital of the U.S., allows permitless carry? It may be safer to let the traffic madness pass than risk bumping into a hangry driver packing heat.
1st: The Yard, theyardivanhoe.com
2nd: Village at Baldwin Park, villagebaldwinpark.com
3rd: 55 West, live55westorlando.com
1st: The Alfond Inn, thealfondinn.com
2nd: Grand Bohemian Hotel, kesslercollection.com/bohemian-orlando
3rd: The Wellborn, thewellbornorlando.com
1st: Cornerstone Charter Academy, cornerstonecharter.com
2nd: Lake Eola Charter School, lecs.org
3rd: UCP of Central Florida, ucpcfl.org
1st: JCC of Maitland, orlandojcc.org/early-childhood
2nd: Primrose School of Lake Nona, primroseschools.com/schools/lake-nona
3rd: Conway Learning Center, conwaylearningcenter.com
1st: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, drphillipscenter.org
2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org
3rd: The Plaza Live, plazaliveorlando.org
1st: Mills 50, mills50.org
2nd: Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour, scenicboattours.com
3rd: Historic Downtown Sanford, historicdowntownsanford.com
1st: University of Central Florida, ucf.edu
2nd: Rollins College, rollins.edu
3rd: Valencia College, valenciacollege.edu
1st: Orlando Fringe Festival, orlandofringe.org
2nd: Come Out With Pride, comeoutwithpride.org
3rd: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Paws in the Park, pawsinthepark.org
1st: LGBT Center Pulse Mural, thecenterorlando.org
2nd: Milk District, electrical boxes themilkdistrict.org/mural-map
3rd: Sam Flax, samflaxorlando.com