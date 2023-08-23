With the completion of I-4 Ultimate, the multibillion-dollar "silver bullet" for Orlando's traffic problems, it's clear that until Orange County legislators invest in public transportation, I-4 will continue to frustrate us all. As testimony, we present our "favorite" exit (read: most frustrating): the Lee Road off ramp. It takes the cake with one of the most head-scratching, counterintuitive designs ever, causing drivers to perform daring acrobatics with their vehicles that would put Fast and Furious stunt drivers to shame. While it always raises our blood pressure, it also reminds us to take a deep breath, crank up the music and embrace the absurdity. Who needs that kind of stress when Florida, the road rage capital of the U.S., allows permitless carry? It may be safer to let the traffic madness pass than risk bumping into a hangry driver packing heat.