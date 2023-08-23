There are lots of great neighborhoods in Orlando, but none are quite as socially vibrant as the Audubon Park Garden District. Sure, hoods like downtown, Mills 50, Thornton Park and the Milk District are social hot spots. Audubon Park, however, has much more of a for-us-by-us ethos. While it proudly maintains its small scale, its outsized events calendar — which includes a fantastic array of regular and annual markets and festivals — reveals a neighborhood that's remarkably active. But there's something different in the air at their gatherings than at other such events elsewhere; people really seem to know each other and share a deeply communal ethos. (helloapgd.com)