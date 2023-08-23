We recognize that Orlando International Airport has a shiny new carpet-free terminal; but nothing can replace our deep, unyielding affection for the faded green-blue hues of MCO's floral carpet. It's a carpet that's easier on the ankles and brings a sense of comfort. You know you've arrived when you've set your foot down where millions have before you, and let your eyes trace the lines of goldenrod and burgundy vines guiding you toward you next destination. If carpets could talk, this one wouldn't, because she knows snitches get stitches. Paired with the retro wicker furniture drilled permanently into place in the airport's original terminals, it's the cushy step that lets you know you're officially home.

orlandoairports.net