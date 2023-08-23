Majesty Building, 123 E. Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs

They call it "The I-4 Eyesore," as if the rest of Orlando is some kind of architectural wonder. As if that building sullied the miles of soul-killing stroads, pastel stucco strip malls and bland vacuous nothing of downtown's unremarkable skyline. Sure, the ol' Eyesore is an easy target, out there by its lonesome in Altamonte Springs, its eyesoriness visible for miles around, perpetually under construction and bankrolled by easily duped christofascists. Fair enough. But to act like it's some kind of anomaly here — where so many developers with more money than taste have all but ruined so much of Central Florida's unique natural beauty with their hideous developments ... it betrays an unearned smugness as obnoxious as those living here who persist in the delusion that a climate of swampass for seven or eight months out of the year is some kind of Pure Unadulterated Utopian Paradise.