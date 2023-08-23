Construction sites blossom with colors like flowers, then ugly up as they get slathered with lots of beige stucco. We have a lot of construction sites to choose from right now, but this one stands out with its gorgeously mint-stained concrete block wall beating out any billboard along South Orlando Avenue. The green rectangular panel rides high over two indentations like a giant Helen Frankenthaler soak-stain, sitting deliciously next to some medieval-lookin' wooden formwork. Next to that is a delicate, latticelike scaffolding. It's slated to become a McLaren dealership — those Winter Parkers need more McLarens, you know — so enjoy it while you can.