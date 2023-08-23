Everyone needs a bathroom. We don't care what idiotic and bigoted laws Florida's majority-conservative legislature decides to copy and paste from the right-wing national playbook of laws that make everyone's lives more miserable while they get even richer. The best bathroom is the one that aligns with your gender identity, and for anyone forced to do their business anywhere else because of the slate of hate in our state — Orlando Weekly wants you to know you are seen, you are perfect and you matter.