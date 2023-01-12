We can't imagine a better hour than one spent sipping mimosas (or even ignoring mimosas) while you let a sweet little baby goat jump on your back. Alaska Farms and House on Lang join together to provide the sweetest snuggles and sips that not only allow the goats to socialize, but help greatly improve your mental health. Once you're done getting all the cuddles — if that's even possible — indulge in a little retail therapy inside House on Lang. (1308 Lang Ave., houseonlang.com)
1st: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, disneyworld.disney.go.com
2nd: Jurassic World VelociCoaster, universalorlando.com
3rd: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, universalorlando.com
1st: Gatorland, gatorland.com
2nd: Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, centralfloridazoo.org
3rd: Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, cypresscoveresort.com
Best I-Drive Attraction
1st: ICON Park, iconparkorlando.com
2nd: Fun Spot, America fun-spot.com
3rd: Gods and Monsters, godmonsters.com
1st: Walt Disney World, disneyworld.disney.go.com
2nd: Orlando Science Center, osc.org
3rd: Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, centralfloridazoo.org
1st: Universal's Volcano Bay, universalorlando.com
2nd: Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, disneyworld.disney.go.com
3rd: Aquatica, aquatica.com/orlando
1st: Arcade Monsters, arcademonsters.com
2nd: Player 1 Video Game Bar, player1orlando.com
3rd: Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, andrettikarting.com/orlando
1st: Universal Islands of Adventure, universalorlando.com
2nd: EPCOT, disneyworld.disney.go.com/destinations/epcot
3rd: SeaWorld Orlando, seaworld.com/orlando
1st: The Trap, theaxetrap.com
2nd: Stumpy's, stumpyshh.com/orlandofl
3rd: Epic Axe Throwing, epicaxethrowing.com
1st: Splitsville, splitsvillelanes.com/location/orlando
2nd: Aloma Bowl, alomabowlingcenters.com/aloma
3rd: Boardwalk Bowl, alomabowlingcenters.com/boardwalk