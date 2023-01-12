We can't imagine a better hour than one spent sipping mimosas (or even ignoring mimosas) while you let a sweet little baby goat jump on your back. Alaska Farms and House on Lang join together to provide the sweetest snuggles and sips that not only allow the goats to socialize, but help greatly improve your mental health. Once you're done getting all the cuddles — if that's even possible — indulge in a little retail therapy inside House on Lang. (1308 Lang Ave., houseonlang.com)