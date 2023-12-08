Wildly rare white leucistic alligator born at Gatorland is one of only eight alive today

The new baby, a female, was born to parents Jeyan and Ashley alongside a normal-colored brother

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 11:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gatorland president and CEO Mark McHugh welcomed a rare leucistic alligator baby to the wildlife park this week. - Photo via Gatorland
Photo via Gatorland
Gatorland president and CEO Mark McHugh welcomed a rare leucistic alligator baby to the wildlife park this week.
Orlando's own "alligator capital of the world" welcomed a new addition to its park this week and made history in doing so.

Gatorland announced Thursday the birth of an extremely rare leucistic white alligator. The hatchling is now one of only eight white leucistic gators alive today, and the very first to be born into human care.

“For the first time since a nest of leucistic alligators was discovered in the swamps of Louisiana 36 years ago, we have the first birth of a solid white alligator ever recorded from those original alligators. This is beyond 'rare,'" said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland.

McHugh said the new baby, a female, was born to parents Jeyan and Ashley alongside a normal-colored brother. The babies currently weigh in at 96 grams and are 49 centimeters long, both deemed healthy by the park's veterinarians.
click to enlarge Wildly rare white leucistic alligator born at Gatorland is one of only eight alive today
Photo via Gatorland
Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator, the park says. This variation differs from albino gators, which have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment in their skin. Leucism, however, causes white coloration and patches of normal coloration.

The rare gators are easily susceptible to sunburn because of their pigmentation, and must avoid long periods of direct sunlight. Leucistic gators also have blue eyes, as opposed to their albino relatives.

Gatorland recently welcomed the addition of a similarly rare baby gator, one brought to the park missing the upper half of its jaw. Affectionately named Jawlene, in honor of Dolly Parton, the young female gator is successfully recovering.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida bill targeting drivers who cruise in the left lane moves through House

By News Service of Florida

Florida bill targeting drivers who cruise in the left lane moves through House

Rollins College contractor illegally threatened, surveilled workers ahead of union election, labor union alleges

By McKenna Schueler

Students and faculty at Rollins College march in support of dining workers' rights to organize for a union.

Universal's Epic Universe hotels are promised to be out of this world — and will open in early 2025

By Grayson Keglovic

Details about the hotels that will be part of Epic Universe were revealed this week

Florida’s university system 'stands in mortal danger,' says new report from professors union

By News Service of Florida

Florida’s university system 'stands in mortal danger,' says new report from professors union

Also in News

UF professor opines Florida's new anti-DEI law is behind the push to drop sociology from schools

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

UF professor opines Florida's new anti-DEI law is behind the push to drop sociology from schools

Biden administration urges court to uphold ruling on Florida transgender law

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Biden administration urges court to uphold ruling on Florida transgender law

Florida bill targeting drivers who cruise in the left lane moves through House

By News Service of Florida

Florida bill targeting drivers who cruise in the left lane moves through House

Florida’s university system 'stands in mortal danger,' says new report from professors union

By News Service of Florida

Florida’s university system 'stands in mortal danger,' says new report from professors union
More

Digital Issue

December 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us