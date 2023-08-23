For bicyclists, the City of Orlando does some things right, and this little wooded trail is one of them. A pump track outside gives mountain bikers a warm-up before they swerve around a clay pile to enter the jungle. "Rock Garden" is actually broken concrete all jaggedy and mossy, good for your nerves; "Root of All Evil" requires dexterity without being too technical. The resident coyotes mostly sleep during the day, so rabbits and owls may play hide-and seek while you ride. Pose for selfies by the Area 51-like cage of lake cleanup equipment deep inside this trail, which speaks to the park's wartime past. The park's other areas — a community garden and dog park — complement a large open field along the southeastern origin of the Cady Way trail. (899 Coy Drive)