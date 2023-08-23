Gosh darn it, even if you've never considered yourself a sports fan, we suggest getting out of your comfort zone a bit and hitting up an Orlando City SC (men's team) or Orlando Pride (women's team) soccer game. If you've never been before, opt for the cheap seats in the Supporters Section. That's the best way to experience the game. Best part for the newbies and/or socially awkward among us is that you don't need to be there with anyone else, or know anyone else there to have a good time. Just don't make enemies by cheering for the other team or wearing the competition's colors (stick to purple, white, gray or black). As long as you avoid buying literally anything else at the stadium (besides a ticket, obviously) it's a relatively budget-friendly way to get out and experience Orlando sports ... or to people-watch with a soccer game conveniently just happening in the background.

