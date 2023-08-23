If Space Mountain was your favorite Disney ride growing up, this coaster is definitely for you. Cosmic Rewind is the smoothest roller coaster ever and seriously makes you feel like you're soaring through the galaxy. And because it's themed to Guardians of the Galaxy, there's a rad soundtrack of '70s and '80s hits to accompany you on your journey to save the world. (Of the six possible song choices on this ride, the absolute best is "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears, we will not be taking questions.) This attraction gets extra bonus points for an indoor queue that is not only a great way to escape the heat, but also so perfectly themed that we finally understand why some rides deserve to have pre-show areas.
EPCOT, disneyworld.disney.go.com
1st: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, disneyworld.disney.go.com
2nd: Jurassic World VelociCoaster, universalorlando.com
3rd: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, universalorlando.com
1st: Gatorland, gatorland.com
2nd: Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, centralfloridazoo.org
3rd: Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, cypresscoveresort.com
Best I-Drive Attraction
1st: ICON Park, iconparkorlando.com
2nd: Fun Spot, America fun-spot.com
3rd: Gods and Monsters, godmonsters.com
1st: Walt Disney World, disneyworld.disney.go.com
2nd: Orlando Science Center, osc.org
3rd: Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, centralfloridazoo.org
1st: Universal's Volcano Bay, universalorlando.com
2nd: Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, disneyworld.disney.go.com
3rd: Aquatica, aquatica.com/orlando
1st: Arcade Monsters, arcademonsters.com
2nd: Player 1 Video Game Bar, player1orlando.com
3rd: Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, andrettikarting.com/orlando
1st: Universal Islands of Adventure, universalorlando.com
2nd: EPCOT, disneyworld.disney.go.com/destinations/epcot
3rd: SeaWorld Orlando, seaworld.com/orlando
1st: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, disneyworld.disney.go.com
2nd: Jurassic World VelociCoaster, universalorlando.com
3rd: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, universalorlando.com
1st: The Axe Trap, theaxetrap.com
2nd: Stumpy's, stumpyshh.com/orlandofl
3rd: Epic Axe Throwing, epicaxethrowing.com