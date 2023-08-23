If Space Mountain was your favorite Disney ride growing up, this coaster is definitely for you. Cosmic Rewind is the smoothest roller coaster ever and seriously makes you feel like you're soaring through the galaxy. And because it's themed to Guardians of the Galaxy, there's a rad soundtrack of '70s and '80s hits to accompany you on your journey to save the world. (Of the six possible song choices on this ride, the absolute best is "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears, we will not be taking questions.) This attraction gets extra bonus points for an indoor queue that is not only a great way to escape the heat, but also so perfectly themed that we finally understand why some rides deserve to have pre-show areas.

EPCOT, disneyworld.disney.go.com