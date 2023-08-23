1st: Wekiva Island, wekivaisland.com
2nd: Wekiwa Springs, floridastateparks.org
3rd: King's Landing, kingslandingfl.com
1st: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, disneyworld.disney.go.com
2nd: Jurassic World VelociCoaster, universalorlando.com
3rd: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, universalorlando.com
1st: Gatorland, gatorland.com
2nd: Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, centralfloridazoo.org
3rd: Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, cypresscoveresort.com
Best I-Drive Attraction
1st: ICON Park, iconparkorlando.com
2nd: Fun Spot, America fun-spot.com
3rd: Gods and Monsters, godmonsters.com
1st: Walt Disney World, disneyworld.disney.go.com
2nd: Orlando Science Center, osc.org
3rd: Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, centralfloridazoo.org
1st: Universal's Volcano Bay, universalorlando.com
2nd: Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, disneyworld.disney.go.com
3rd: Aquatica, aquatica.com/orlando
1st: Arcade Monsters, arcademonsters.com
2nd: Player 1 Video Game Bar, player1orlando.com
3rd: Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, andrettikarting.com/orlando
1st: Universal Islands of Adventure, universalorlando.com
2nd: EPCOT, disneyworld.disney.go.com/destinations/epcot
3rd: SeaWorld Orlando, seaworld.com/orlando
1st: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, disneyworld.disney.go.com
2nd: Jurassic World VelociCoaster, universalorlando.com
3rd: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, universalorlando.com
1st: The Axe Trap, theaxetrap.com
2nd: Stumpy's, stumpyshh.com/orlandofl
3rd: Epic Axe Throwing, epicaxethrowing.com