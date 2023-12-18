You've got a few more chances to see 'The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show' at the Ren

Whether you adore your co-workers or can’t stand being stuck in the cubicle next to them, you’ll absolutely find a piece of this show that hits home. The cast of characters from previous years are back, with some new original songs that just might have audience members laughing and shaking like a bowl full of jelly.
And if you can’t get enough — don’t worry! There’s an add-on drag show afterparty that keeps the holiday celebrations going into the wee hours. Which is naughty and nice.
Various dates and times through Dec. 23, Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St., rentheatre.com, $40-$80.
Location Details
