You've got a few more chances to see 'The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show' at the Ren

click to enlarge Courtesy photo You've got one more week to catch 'The Office Holiday Party Music Extravaganza Show'

Location Details Renaissance Theatre Co. 415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village 1 event 11 articles

If your own job isn’t bringing you much cheer this season, the Renaissance Theatre has the solution. For the third year,Show returns to the Ren stage to celebrate all of the weird nuances and frustrations of working a 9-5 on holiday time.Whether you adore your co-workers or can’t stand being stuck in the cubicle next to them, you’ll absolutely find a piece of this show that hits home. The cast of characters from previous years are back, with some new original songs that just might have audience members laughing and shaking like a bowl full of jelly.And if you can’t get enough — don’t worry! There’s an add-on drag show afterparty that keeps the holiday celebrations going into the wee hours. Which is naughtynice.