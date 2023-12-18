You've got a few more chances to see 'The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show' at the Ren

Celebrate all the weird nuances of working a 9-5 during the holidays

By on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 at 3:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge You've got one more week to catch 'The Office Holiday Party Music Extravaganza Show' - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
You've got one more week to catch 'The Office Holiday Party Music Extravaganza Show'
If your own job isn’t bringing you much cheer this season, the Renaissance Theatre has the solution. For the third year, The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show returns to the Ren stage to celebrate all of the weird nuances and frustrations of working a 9-5 on holiday time.

Whether you adore your co-workers or can’t stand being stuck in the cubicle next to them, you’ll absolutely find a piece of this show that hits home. The cast of characters from previous years are back, with some new original songs that just might have audience members laughing and shaking like a bowl full of jelly.

And if you can’t get enough — don’t worry! There’s an add-on drag show afterparty that keeps the holiday celebrations going into the wee hours. Which is naughty and nice.

Various dates and times through Dec. 23, Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St., rentheatre.com, $40-$80.

Location Details

Renaissance Theatre Co.

415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

1 event 11 articles
Renaissance Theatre Co.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Amazing Acro-Cats return to an Orlando stage in early 2024

By Matthew Moyer

The Amazing Acro-Cats return to Orlando in January

Orlando's Madame Tussauds unveils stylish new wax figure of Harry Styles

By Matthew Moyer

(Wax) Harry Styles to live in Orlando musuem

Hellzapoppin Holiday Hullabaloo Circus Sideshow brings the spectacle to Conduit this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Hellzapoppin Holiday Hullabaloo Circus Sideshow comes to Conduit

Decorate some festive gingerbread at Whippoorwill to support People's Free Kitchen of Orlando

By McKenna Schueler

Decorate gingerbread for a good cause Wednesday

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando mezzo-soprano Michaela Wright sings a recital with a feminine focus at Timucua

By Seth Kubersky

Michaela Wright performs a recital at Timucua Arts Foundation Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16

Next Grand Theft Auto will feature 'Florida Man,' alligators in Walmarts and car-top twerking

By Grayson Keglovic

Next Grand Theft Auto will feature 'Florida Man,' alligators in Walmarts and car-top twerking

Broadway in Orlando review: In 'Funny Girl,' Katerina McCrimmon is a star in the making

By Seth Kubersky

Katerina McCrimmon and Stephen Mark Lukas in the national touring production of "Funny Girl"

Hanukkah treats at the theme parks and a cabaret of Jewish-penned Christmas songs

By Seth Kubersky

You'll find Hanukkah tchotchkes aplenty at Disney this year
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us