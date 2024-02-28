Your Orlando weekend agenda: MadSoul, Bassrush, Movie Trash, Monster Jam, Uncomfortable Brunch, Gloria Gaynor + more

Friday, March 1:

Baroque Magnificence: Bach Mass in B Minor 8 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 407-358-6603.

Blame It On the Boogie: A Disco Dance Party 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Color Palettes: Danielle Lazala 7 pm Friday; Framework Craft Coffee House, 1201 N. Mills Ave; 321-270-7410; instagram.com/thechainedgallery.

Constant Throw, Off the Rains, Graveyard Dogs, Skater Brainz 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Daði Freyr 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $27-$43; 407-228-1220.

Ekkstacy, Alexsucks 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Freaky Fridays: Cemetery ManFrancesco Dellamorte (three-time BAFTA award nominee Rupert Everett) is the groundskeeper at the Buffalora cemetery where the dead just won't stay dead — and it's up to him to deal with those who come back to life with a hunger for human flesh. 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Getdown Downtown 6 pm; Independence Lane, 1776 Independence Lane, Maitland; free; 407-539-6223.

Michel Camilo Trio 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $55.

Movie Trash: Jade Part police procedural, part erotic thriller, part murder mystery, all over-the-top performances. This flick is pure 1990s nonsense. 8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; instagram.com/orlandopopupmovieservices.

Pardi Gras Music and costumed revelers. 7 pm; Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Drive; Free; 407-264-9950; pointeorlando.com.

Responsibility and Resilience Featuring work from KYLE, Shannon Rae Lindsey, Dina Mack, Daniel Harris Mendoza, Rachel Simmons and Shannon Staunton. 6 pm; Hollerbach's Art Haus, 205 E. First St., Sanford; free; 321-788-2805; facebook.com/hollerbachsarthaus.

Trash Panda, Frog Mallet, Demonfuck, Playground Drug Dealer 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Saturday, March 2:

The 12th Annual Mayor's Jazz in the Park Yvonne Loggins Coleman, WUCF 89.9 FM. Jones High School Alumni Band, Safia Valines, The Yo Cats, Naomi Joy Music, Dave Capp Project, Micah Silverstein, Dimas Sanchez and the Afro Latin Jazz Project, Omari Dillard. Noon; Cypress Grove Park, 290 Holden Ave.; free.

Alkaline Trio, Drug Church 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $34.50-$85; 407-934-2583.

Apes of the States, Doom Scroll, Myles Bullen, Danny Attack 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $20; 407-623-3393.

Bassrush Presents: Peekaboo, Lyny 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$49.99; 570-592-0034.

Danny Kamins, Thomas Milovac, Jonas Van den Bossche 6:30 pm; The Dining Room, 2902 Ambergate Road, Winter Park; facebook.com/atthediningroom

Festival Dor de Moldova Authentic cuisine, beer and wine, live musical and dance performances, traditional decorations reminiscent of childhood. Noon; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; free; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com.

Horse Head, Fish Narc, Zubin 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $25.

Hulder, Devil Master, Worm, Necrofier 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Laurie Berkner 3 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$60; 407-228-1220.

MadSoul Festival Muna, Melanie Faye, Nohemy, Kaelin Ellis, Palomino Blond, I Met a Yeti, Sara Nelson, Jasmine Burney-Clark, Maddie Barker, Wahid, Venture Motel, Harla, Mr. Floyd Larry, Nervous Nature, Jasmine Burney-Clark, Brandon Wolf, Rep. Anna Eskamani, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Greg Casar, Rep. Zooey Zephyr. 2 pm; Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St.; free-$100; 407-246-2283.

Michel Camilo Trio 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $55.

Monster Jam Experience full-throttle fun as 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. 7 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $25-$100; 407-423-2476; campingworldstadium.com.

National Theatre Live: Vanya Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag) brings multiple characters to life in a radical new version of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

St. Patrick's Day Parade 9 am; Park Avenue, Park and Comstock avenues, Winter Park; events.cityofwinterpark.org.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Gloria Gaynor 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; 407-545-5550.

Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees 7 pm; The Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont; $27-$41.50; 352-394-4800.

Symphony Storytime Series: Carnival of the Animals 10 & 11:30 am; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $10; 407-228-1220.

Vision Video, Tears of the Dying, Super Passive 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Sunday, March 3:

Alexa Tarantino Quartet 5 & 7:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.

Distant Stations, Saucers Over Washington, John David Williams 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 954-258-0307.

Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Colorguard: Love Is Universal 3 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25.

Nu Deco Ensemble 7 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$75; 407-358-6603.

Psycho Frame, Balmora, Beast Plague, Memento, Jezter 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Rossini's Stabat Mater 3 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Night Ranger 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; 407-545-5550.

Symphony Storytime Series: Carnival of the Animals 11 am & 12:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave; $10; 407-228-1220.

Uncomfortable Brunch: Killer Joe When 22-year-old Chris (Emile Hirsch) finds himself in debt to a drug lord, he hires a hit man to kill his mother, whose $50,000 life insurance policy benefits his sister Dottie (Juno Temple). Noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Friday-Sunday, March 1-3:

Thundering Spirit Pow Wow Drumming, dancing, crafts and food at an intertribal gathering. 9 am Friday-Sunday; Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; $10-$15; 352-636-4271; thunderingspiritfamily.com.

Saturday-Sunday, March 2-3:

37th Annual Festival of the Arts A juried show featuring national and international artists and contemporary craftspeople, to stimulate, energize and foster the arts in the community. Colonial Town Park, 950 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary; free; lakemaryheathrowarts.com.

House of Mouse Expo A fan event for all properties under the Disney umbrella. Exhibition Building at Osceola Heritage Park, 1901 Chief Osceola Trail, Kissimmee; $35-$70; 321-697-3333; ohpark.com.

Spirit Fest 70-plus booths with many new vendors, practitioners, readers, artists, authors and more. Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center, 6515 International Drive; $10; 407-494-9817; spiritfestusa.com.

Through March 10:

Central Florida Fair Enjoy a midway featuring rides, games, food, live music and entertainment, animals, livestock exhibitions and competitive exhibits, and so much more. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; 407-295-3247; centralfloridafair.com.

Florida Strawberry Festival Strawberry treats of all kinds, concerts, rides, exhibits, displays, contests and a berry sweet time for the whole family. Strawberry Festival Grounds, 303 N. Lemon St., Plant City; $10; 813-752-9194; flstrawberryfestival.com.