You can't sit with us, but you can dance at the Mean Girls party at Conduit

Photo courtesy Le Petite Fete/Facebook Le Petite Fete throws a 'Mean Girls' dance party at Conduit

Location Details Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Later this month, the musical remake of 2004'sis set to hit theaters, and Orlando is marking the occasion with a very pink and very plastic dance party.The Mean Girls dance party happens 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Conduit in Winter Park.Fans of the film can compete for a chance to win a-inspired costume contest (if you're stuck, throw on some mouse ears or take a pair of scissors to a white tank top and call it a day) and dance the night away to the soundtrack of classic high school drama.The dance party is hosted by Le Petite Fete , known for throwing similar pop culture-themed parties like the Taylor Swift "1989" album release event in October.Le Petite Fete also hosts affairs tailored to other pop culture icons including Britney Spears, the Jonas Brothers, Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles.Tickets for the Mean Girls dance party at Conduit are available at lepetitefete.com. meanwhile,hits theaters Jan. 12.