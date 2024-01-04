You can't sit with us, but you can dance at the Mean Girls party at Conduit

'Get in, loser'

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 at 1:55 pm

Le Petite Fete throws a 'Mean Girls' dance party at Conduit - Photo courtesy Le Petite Fete/Facebook
Photo courtesy Le Petite Fete/Facebook
Le Petite Fete throws a 'Mean Girls' dance party at Conduit
Later this month, the musical remake of 2004's Mean Girls is set to hit theaters, and Orlando is marking the occasion with a very pink and very plastic dance party.

The Mean Girls dance party happens 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Conduit in Winter Park.

Fans of the film can compete for a chance to win a Mean Girls-inspired costume contest (if you're stuck, throw on some mouse ears or take a pair of scissors to a white tank top and call it a day) and dance the night away to the soundtrack of classic high school drama.

The dance party is hosted by Le Petite Fete, known for throwing similar pop culture-themed parties like the Taylor Swift "1989" album release event in October.

Le Petite Fete also hosts affairs tailored to other pop culture icons including Britney Spears, the Jonas Brothers, Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles.

Tickets for the Mean Girls dance party at Conduit are available at lepetitefete.com. Mean Girls (2024), meanwhile, hits theaters Jan. 12.

Event Details
Mean Girls: A Movie-Inspired Dance Party

Mean Girls: A Movie-Inspired Dance Party

Thu., Jan. 11, 8 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712

31 events 45 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

