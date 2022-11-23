Would you like to see a School Bus Figure 8 Race? Orlando's Night of Destruction has you covered

Photo courtesy Tour of Destruction/Facebook Tour of Destruction

Event Details Night of Destruction Fri., Nov. 25, 7 p.m. Orlando Speedworld Oval Track Orlando, Orlando Elsewhere Buy Tickets $10-$30

If you think Monster Jam has lost focus on what really matters —— then Night of Destruction at Orlando Speedway might be an early holiday gift for you.Check out the future carnage that will soon be status quo onwith creative smash-’em-ups like the School Bus Figure 8 Race, Fwd Demolition Derby, War Off I-4 Enduro, Trailer Race, Skidcar Race, Chain Race, Flag Pole Race and more.This event will sell out, trumpets the ticket page — and we believe them.