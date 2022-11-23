ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Would you like to see a School Bus Figure 8 Race? Orlando's Night of Destruction has you covered

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 1:00 am

Tour of Destruction - Photo courtesy Tour of Destruction/Facebook
Photo courtesy Tour of Destruction/Facebook
Tour of Destruction

If you think Monster Jam has lost focus on what really matters — vehicular Götterdämmerung — then Night of Destruction at Orlando Speedway might be an early holiday gift for you.

Check out the future carnage that will soon be status quo on I-4: Mad Max Edition with creative smash-’em-ups like the School Bus Figure 8 Race, Fwd Demolition Derby, War Off I-4 Enduro, Trailer Race, Skidcar Race, Chain Race, Flag Pole Race and more.

This event will sell out, trumpets the ticket page — and we believe them.

7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, Orlando Speedworld, 19164 E. Colonial Drive, tourofdestruction.com/orlandospeedworld, $10-$30.

Event Details
Night of Destruction

Night of Destruction

Fri., Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

Orlando Speedworld Oval Track Orlando, Orlando Elsewhere

Buy Tickets

$10-$30

