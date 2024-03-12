Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happens for a 65th year this weekend

Celebrating its 65th year, this free festival brings area artists and art lovers together, with over 250,000 attendees each year. Art from over 200 artists will be showcased in mediums diverse as sculpture, illustration, wood and watercolor.
The festival also features plenty of live music on the stage in Central Park — up to and including a Jimmy Buffett tribute on Friday — concessions, and art from local students. There will even be chances for kids to paint their own masterpieces at the festival. And as a bonus, enjoy free admission to the Morse Museum, Winter Park's renowned repository of Tiffany glass, throughout the festival weekend.
Friday-Sunday, March 15-17.
Event Details
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed