Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happens for a 65th year this weekend

Take in some art and some fresh air

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 12:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happens this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happens this weekend
The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, one of the nation’s oldest and largest outdoor art festivals, returns this weekend.

Celebrating its 65th year, this free festival brings area artists and art lovers together, with over 250,000 attendees each year. Art from over 200 artists will be showcased in mediums diverse as sculpture, illustration, wood and watercolor.

The festival also features plenty of live music on the stage in Central Park — up to and including a Jimmy Buffett tribute on Friday — concessions, and art from local students. There will even be chances for kids to paint their own masterpieces at the festival. And as a bonus, enjoy free admission to the Morse Museum, Winter Park's renowned repository of Tiffany glass, throughout the festival weekend.

Friday-Sunday, March 15-17.

Event Details
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival

Fri., March 15, 9 a.m., Sat., March 16, 9 a.m. and Sun., March 17, 9 a.m.

Downtown Winter Park Park Avenue, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Event Details
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Celebration

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Celebration

Fri., March 15, 9:30 a.m.

Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Location Details

Downtown Winter Park

500 S. Park Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Bar crawls, festivals and more St. Patrick's Day events happening in Orlando

By Alexandra Sullivan

Bar crawls, festivals and more St. Patrick's Day events happening in Orlando

Alanis Morissette-inspired musical 'Jagged Little Pill' comes to Orlando this month

By Alexandra Sullivan

'Jagged Little Pill' opens in Orlando March 19.

Orlando Fringe announces first-ever 'Out Fest' highlighting LGBTQ+ artists

By Alexandra Sullivan

Orlando Fringe announces first-ever 'Out Fest' highlighting LGBTQ+ artists

There's a Blockbuster (Experience) at the Central Florida Fair. Can you pick us up some tapes?

By Matthew Moyer

Go to Blockbuster at the Central Florida Fair this weekend

Orlando Nerd Nite turns 11 as international anthology hits bookshelves, including some local contributors

By Kyle Eagle

Ricardo Williams presenting at Nerd Nite Orlando

Two fresh Orlando productions featuring songs and stories you haven’t seen or heard before, both with strong women anchoring the tale

By Seth Kubersky

The full cast of "Belladonna: The Musical," an original true-crime tale of 17th-century Italy.

Orlando celebrates Black History Month in art at City Hall's Terrace Gallery

By Richard Reep

Delia Miller, ‘Journey to Resilience’ (middle section of triptych) | acrylic on wood (2024)

Outrageous Orlando improv crew Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive

By Seth Kubersky

Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive and finds a new home at Ten10 Brewing
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us