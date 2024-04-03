Valencia College Theatre presents 1960s comedic classic 'Boeing Boeing'

The comedy follows the bumpy life of Bernard, an American bachelor living in Paris simultaneously engaged to three unknowing airline stewardesses. The play was first staged in 1960 before being turned into a film featuring Tony Curtis and Jerry Lewis in 1965. The show was revived in 2007 and shown on Broadway the following year, winning it both a Tony and Drama Desk award for best revival of a play.
Boeing Boeing runs at the Valencia East Campus Black Box Theater through April 13 and we’re pretty sure it will, um, blow the doors off previous attendance records.
Event Details
Location Details
