Valencia College Theatre presents 1960s comedic classic 'Boeing Boeing'

We’re pretty sure this production will, um, blow the doors off previous attendance records

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Valencia College Theatre presents 1960s comedic classic 'Boeing Boeing'
Image courtesy of Valencia College Theatre
Join Valencia College Theatre in its presentation of 1960s-set play Boeing Boeing, about one man and his series of romantic fumbles. The timing of this production was not planned in any way to coincide with real-life Boeing’s current less-charming fumbles — we checked with them! — but the department has to be thanking the box-office gods for all the free publicity.

The comedy follows the bumpy life of Bernard, an American bachelor living in Paris simultaneously engaged to three unknowing airline stewardesses. The play was first staged in 1960 before being turned into a film featuring Tony Curtis and Jerry Lewis in 1965. The show was revived in 2007 and shown on Broadway the following year, winning it both a Tony and Drama Desk award for best revival of a play.

Boeing Boeing runs at the Valencia East Campus Black Box Theater through April 13 and we’re pretty sure it will, um, blow the doors off previous attendance records.

Event Details
“Boeing Boeing”

Fri., April 5, 7:30 p.m., Sat., April 6, 7:30 p.m., Sun., April 7, 2 p.m., Mon., April 8, 7:30 p.m., Thu., April 11, 7:30 p.m., Fri., April 12, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., April 13, 7:30 p.m.

Valencia East Campus Black Box Theater 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

407-582-2900

valenciacollege.edu


Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
April 3, 2024

