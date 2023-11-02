Things to do in Orlando this week: Our top 25 quick picks

Film

Freaky Fridays: Tokyo Gore Police In the near future, the Tokyo Police Corporation wages a blood-splattered war with the Engineers, a genetically modified group of super-criminals. 11:59 pm Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

The Last Waltz 45th Anniversary It started as a concert. It became a celebration. Join an unparalleled lineup of rock superstars as they celebrate The Band's historic 1976 Thanksgiving Day farewell performance. 4 & 7 pm Sunday; various theaters, various theaters; $14.91-$15; fathomevents.com.

Orlando Film Festival Showcasing incredible cinema from around the world. Through Nov. 2, noon; Cobb Plaza Cinema Cafe, 155 S. Orange Ave.; $20-$300; 407-217-1390; offvirtual.com.

Science on Screen/Meet the Filmmaker: Computer Chess Set in the 1980s at the start of the tech revolution, transporting viewers to a nostalgic moment when the contest between technology and the human spirit seemed a little more up for grabs. 11 am Saturday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Theater

Hir Discharged from the Marines under suspicious circumstances, Isaac comes home from the wars, only to find the life he remembers upended. Friday-Monday; Imagine Performing Arts Center, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo; $18-$50; penguinpointproductions.com.

Metamorphoses This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience reinvigorates ancient Greek and Roman myths. Friday-Sunday; Annie Russell Theatre, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $70; 407-646-2145; rollins.edu/annie-russell-theatre.

PlayFest 2023 Consists of six new play readings presented over two weekends. Friday-Saturday; Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St; $15.90-$20; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Comedy

Dave Chappelle 7:30 pm Thursday; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Jen Fulwiler 8 pm Thursday; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35; drphillipscenter.org.

Literary

Kelle Groom: How to Live: A Memoir in Essays Kelle Groom reads from and signs her new memoir. 6 pm Saturday; Zeppelin Books, 885 N. Orange Ave.; free; kellegroom.com.

Dance

Pilobolus 7:30 pm Tuesday; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $35-$85; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Festivals

28th Annual Mount Dora Plant and Garden Fair A wide variety of Florida native and exotic plants and garden ware, along with arts & crafts. Saturday-Sunday; Downtown Mount Dora, East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street; mountdoraplantandgardenfair.com.

52nd Annual Fall Fiesta in the Park Browse hundreds of artists', crafters' and food vendors' booths. Saturday-Sunday; free; facebook.com/fiestainthepark.

Audubon Park 70th Birthday Bash Live music, local makers, food and drink, art and history and more. Friday Nov. 3; Audubon Park Covenant Church, 3219 E. Chelsea St; 321-274-7927; instagram.com/p/Cwk60MmLdI1.

Downtown Orlando Field Day A nostalgic afternoon of throwback competitions, food and fun. 3 pm Thursday; Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$300; 844-513-2014; citydistrictorlando.com.

Festapalooza A community fundraiser benefiting the Winter Park Library offering a variety of food and entertainment, including games and engaging activities for all ages. 10 am Saturday; MLK Jr. Park, 255 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $25; 407-623-3277; winterparklibrary.org.

Florida Cannabis Festival Saturday-Sunday; Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; 352-383-8393; renningers.net.

Getdown Downtown Street Party Classic rock tribute band My Generation performs. 6 pm Friday; Independence Square, 1776 Independence Lane, Maitland; free; 407-539-6223; itsmymaitland.com.

Greek Fest Authentic fresh-cooked Greek food, live musical and dance performances, marketplace shopping, and activities for all ages. Friday-Sunday; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland; free; 407-331-4687; orlandogreekfest.com.

Orlando Beer Festival Join your fellow beer lovers to sample craft and premium beers from local breweries and around the country. Plus, interactive games, tasty eats and live music keep the party going all afternoon. 2 pm Saturday; Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St; $45-$100; 407-381-5310; orlandobeerfestival.com.

Prop Swap Propagate a plant or start it from seed and bring it to the bar to trade it in. 6 pm Saturday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

Taste of Altamonte Sample gourmet cuisine. Event limited to only 500 attendees. 5:30 pm Monday; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; $75; 407-571-8863; altamonterotary.org.

Taste of Baldwin Park Food and Wine Experience Sip and savor your way through 45 of Orlando's best restaurants while enjoying classic hits from a nine-piece band on stage lakeside. 6:30 pm Thursday; Harbor Park, 4990 New Broad St.; $55; 407-896-7356; facebook.com/orlandoflevents.

A Taste of Thornton Park Showcases neighborhood restaurants and bars by offering unlimited tastes and drinks. Proceeds from the street party go to maintaining the beloved Four Rivers Fountain and supporting Thornton Park Neighborhood Association activities. 6:30 pm Thursday; Four Rivers Fountain, Hyer Avenue and Washington Street; $40-$50; 407-448-0859; thorntonpark.org.