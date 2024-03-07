There's a Blockbuster (Experience) at the Central Florida Fair. Can you pick us up some tapes?

The Blockbuster Experience pop-up is a lovingly detailed installation that recreates a Blockbuster store from the 1990s, from original store signage and customer-service counter to vintage movie advertisements, scores of period-specific VHS and DVDs, and even "employees" sporting appropriate flair.
The Experience is made possible by the owners of the actual final running Blockbuster in Oregon, as featured in the Netflix doc The Last Blockbuster.
This kinda-faux Blockbuster features photo ops, Last Blockbuster Bend merch, and we're told that some of the inventory is even on sale for a princely $5. Sandi Harding of The Last Blockbuster will be on hand this weekend for photos and to answer any questions about the documentary, pop-up or Oregon outpost.
The Blockbuster experience runs Thursday-Sunday, March 7-10, at the Central Florida Fair — the final weekend of the Fair.
