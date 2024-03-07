There's a Blockbuster (Experience) at the Central Florida Fair. Can you pick us up some tapes?

Be kind, rewind

By on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 at 11:39 am

Photo courtesy the Blockbuster Experience/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Blockbuster Experience/Facebook
Go to Blockbuster at the Central Florida Fair this weekend
In what may be the most novel spin on a carnival haunted house we've encountered in recent memory, the Central Florida Fair offers you the chance to (re)visit a vintage Blockbuster Video this week.

The Blockbuster Experience pop-up is a lovingly detailed installation that recreates a Blockbuster store from the 1990s, from original store signage and customer-service counter to vintage movie advertisements, scores of period-specific VHS and DVDs, and even "employees" sporting appropriate flair.

The Experience is made possible by the owners of the actual final running Blockbuster in Oregon, as featured in the Netflix doc The Last Blockbuster.

This kinda-faux Blockbuster features photo ops, Last Blockbuster Bend merch, and we're told that some of the inventory is even on sale for a princely $5. Sandi Harding of The Last Blockbuster will be on hand this weekend for photos and to answer any questions about the documentary, pop-up or Oregon outpost.

The Blockbuster experience runs Thursday-Sunday, March 7-10, at the Central Florida Fair — the final weekend of the Fair.

Event Details
Central Florida Fair

Central Florida Fair

Through March 10

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

Location Details

Central Florida Fairgrounds

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

407-295-3247



Matthew Moyer

