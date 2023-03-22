The Miss Comedy Queen Pageant sees drag performers face off to win the coveted crown

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 4:00 am

Find out who has the chops to be Miss Comedy Queen this week
Courtesy photo
Find out who has the chops to be Miss Comedy Queen this wwek

It speaks volumes about the determination, bravery and commitment — and pretty please do take note of those qualities, right-wing assholes — of drag performers that we’ve got a national competition of drag comedians coming to Central Florida to do the damn thing on stage during a distinctly unfunny time in the Sunshine State.

For a 17th (!) year, participants will square off in categories including comedic talent, outrageous evening gown and 60-second spokeswoman. At the end of it all, current Queen MrMs Adrien will hand her crown to this year’s winner. Laughter is a powerful force — come see it wielded by some of the most glamorous.

And yes, admission is age 18 and up, because we have a bunch of disingenuous, hateful scolds running Florida.

7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $73.18.

Event Details
17th Annual National Miss Comedy Queen Pageant

17th Annual National Miss Comedy Queen Pageant

Thu., March 23, 7 p.m.

Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$73.18

Matthew Moyer

Matthew Moyer

