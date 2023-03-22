click to enlarge Courtesy photo Find out who has the chops to be Miss Comedy Queen this wwek

It speaks volumes about the determination, bravery and commitment — and pretty please do take note of those qualities, right-wing assholes — of drag performers that we’ve got a national competition of drag comedians coming to Central Florida to do the damn thing on stage during a distinctly unfunny time in the Sunshine State.For a 17th (!) year, participants will square off in categories including comedic talent, outrageous evening gown and 60-second spokeswoman. At the end of it all, current Queen MrMs Adrien will hand her crown to this year’s winner. Laughter is a powerful force — come see it wielded by some of the most glamorous.And yes, admission is age 18 and up, because we have a bunch of disingenuous, hateful scolds running Florida.