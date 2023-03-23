click to enlarge Photo via Mead Botanical Garden/Facebook Let's get ready to gently glide at the Great Duck Derby

Get your ducks in a row this weekend and head over to Mead Botanical Garden for the Great Duck Derby.Hosted by Mead Botanical Garden this Saturday (March 21) at 10 a.m., the Great Duck Derby features a high-stakes rubber-duck race through Mead Garden's pond. Other family-friendly diversions include "duckoration" stations, face-painting, sing-alongs, animal encounters, a bug closet(!) and bounce houses.Admission to the event is free, but if you want to take part in the race it will cost you a few dollars. You can adopt a "racing" duck for $5, with an option to adopt four for $20 and get a fifth one free.All proceeds for this event will benefit kids' nature and environmental programs at Mead Garden.