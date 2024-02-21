The Dragon Parade returns to Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood this weekend

Photo courtesy Central Florida Dragon Parade The Dragon Parade returns to Mills 50

Location Details Mills 50 Main Street District 320 N. Fern Creek Ave., Orlando Mills 50 775-573-8864

As we step into the Year of the Dragon — a year said to symbolize good fortune, prosperity and luck — here comes the annual Mills 50 Dragon Parade for a 12th year.The parade route starts at the corner of Lake Highland Drive and Mills Avenue, before going down Thornton Avenue all the way to Colonial. Local officials will lead the parade along with representatives of numerous Asian organizations and, of course, a serpentine and flowing dragon as the star. (That won’t be the only dragon on-site, though — the Orlando Magic’s mascot Stuff will also be marching.)Expect food vendors and music, too. This is a celebration that brings Orlandoans together with hopes for fresh beginnings, all without the usual Jan. 1 hangover.