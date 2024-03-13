The Bach Festival brings back multimedia performance 'Voices of Light: The Passion of Joan of Arc' this weekend

Return engagement of an affecting hybrid of film and music

By on Wed, Mar 13, 2024 at 10:47 am

The Bach Festival presents 'Voices of Light' this weekend
Courtesy photo
The Bach Festival presents 'Voices of Light' this weekend
One of the highlights of the Bach Festival over the last decade had to be Voices of Light,
a heady hybrid of 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc (featuring haunting lead actress Renée Maria Falconetti as Joan) soundtracked by the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra performing an original score by composer Richard Einhorn.

Einhorn’s Voices of Light was first performed in 1994, and became somewhat of a sensation; it’s been performed hundreds of times all over the world. As Einhorn told Orlando Weekly, Voices was intended less as a soundtrack than an emotional response to the movie “that had the same artistic sensibility and integrity that Dreyer brought to it.”

When Voices of Light was staged here back in 2016, also at Knowles Memorial Chapel, this writer attended one of the performances and, well, the waterworks were a-flowin’! The combination of the jaw-dropping imagery from Dreyer’s still-adventurous film with Einhorn’s impossibly affecting choral score brought to life by the massed Bach Festival Choir was almost too much to bear.

This is music made to be heard in a sacred space (and we’re writing that as staunchly non-sacred). On these nights and in this sacred space, though, so-called heretics will be celebrated.

Friday-Saturday, March 15-16, Knowles Memorial Chapel.

Event Details
Voices of Light: "The Passion of Joan of Arc"

Voices of Light: "The Passion of Joan of Arc"

Fri., March 15, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., March 16, 7:30 p.m.

Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel

1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-646-2000


Matthew Moyer

March 13, 2024

