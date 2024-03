The Bach Festival brings back multimedia performance 'Voices of Light: The Passion of Joan of Arc' this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Bach Festival presents 'Voices of Light' this weekend

Location Details Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area 407-646-2000

One of the highlights of the Bach Festival over the last decade had to be Voices of Light,a heady hybrid of 1928 silent film(featuring haunting lead actress Renée Maria Falconetti as Joan) soundtracked by the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra performing an original score by composer Richard Einhorn.Einhorn’swas first performed in 1994, and became somewhat of a sensation; it’s been performed hundreds of times all over the world. As Einhorn told, Voices was intended less as a soundtrack than an emotional response to the movie “that had the same artistic sensibility and integrity that Dreyer brought to it.”When Voices of Light was staged here back in 2016, also at Knowles Memorial Chapel, this writer attended one of the performances and, well, the waterworks were a-flowin’ ! The combination of the jaw-dropping imagery from Dreyer’s still-adventurous film with Einhorn’s impossibly affecting choral score brought to life by the massed Bach Festival Choir was almost too much to bear.This is music made to be heard in a sacred space (and we’re writing that as staunchly non-sacred). On these nights and in this sacred space, though, so-called heretics will be celebrated.