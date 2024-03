Tana Mongeau spills the tea live with a 'Cancelled' podcast taping in Orlando

Courtesy photo

Location Details Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-351-5483 hardrock.com/orlando

The “Cancelled” podcast is hitting the road across North America and making a stop at Orlando’s Hard Rock Live on Wednesday with the kind of tea that can only be spilled in-person.Host Tana Mongeau has been canceled so many times — from internet feuds to relationship drama to the TanaCon disaster — that some say she’s actually become impossible to cancel.The internet personality built her following with her storytime videos on YouTube, which consisted of unfiltered accounts of some of the craziest experiences Mongeau had growing up in Los Angeles. She’s since become infamous for these many scandals and decided to embrace them (after various apology videos, of course).Mongeau and best friend and co-host Brooke Schofield decided to take back the mic after years of scrutiny on the internet and started their own podcast where they gossip about their lives — and the lives of others. Fans enjoy “Cancelled” because it feels like listening in on a juicy debriefing between two best friends after a night out ... basically, exactly what it is.Mongeau and Schofield balance each other out, with Schofield as the voice of reason and Mongeau bringing the raw, confessional comedic side that has netted her a huge following. And her fans wouldn’t have it any other way.