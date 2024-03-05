Take in the Oscars with Orlando drag royalty at the Singhaus Scholarship Oscar Party

Hosted by Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore

By on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The Center hosts a glitzy Oscar Party to benefit the Singhaus Scholarship Fund - Photo corutesy Singhaus Scholarship/Facecook
Photo corutesy Singhaus Scholarship/Facecook
The Center hosts a glitzy Oscar Party to benefit the Singhaus Scholarship Fund
OK, here’s an Oscar watch party we might actually enjoy.

The Center is set to host an all-star soiree at the Abbey to raise money for the Singhaus Scholarship Fund, which grants scholarships to young local LGBTQ+ students studying for careers in the performing arts. The fund was set up to honor the memory of the Singhaus family, all pivotal figures in our local arts and drag scene: Marcy, Steve and Sam “Miss Sammy” Singhaus.

You’ve got your red carpet, raffles, a silent auction, a DJ spinning and the expected snax and drinx. But forget all that because a local holy trinity of Orlando drag will guide you through the evening in the form of co-hosts Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore (you can have your Jon Stewarts and Jimmy Kimmels, this is the celebrity roasting we need) with a special guest, the transcendent Darcel Stevens.

It almost seems the actual broadcast will be the most humdrum part of the evening.

5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, The Abbey.

Event Details
3rd Annual Singhaus Scholarship Oscar Party

3rd Annual Singhaus Scholarship Oscar Party

Sun., March 10, 5:30 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$30-$200
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

abbeyorlando.com



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando Fringe Festival dates and theme for 2024 announced

By Matthew Moyer

Hey kids! Fringe Fest dates for 2024 just dropped.

Renaissance Theatre hosts dark comedy 'Milk' from the mind of UCF graduate and playwright Gian Arellano

By Matthew Moyer

Danielle Bloom and Miguel Antonio Algarin Flores in 'Milk'

Leu Gardens Plant Sale deals in the good green stuff all weekend long

By Matthew Moyer

The Leu Gardens Plant Sale is almost here

Orlando Pride’s Scarf the City scavenger hunt event returns Wednesday

By Alexandra Sullivan

Orlando Pride’s Scarf the City scavenger hunt event returns Wednesday

Orlando celebrates Black History Month in art at City Hall's Terrace Gallery

By Richard Reep

Delia Miller, ‘Journey to Resilience’ (middle section of triptych) | acrylic on wood (2024)

Outrageous Orlando improv crew Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive

By Seth Kubersky

Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive and finds a new home at Ten10 Brewing

Review: Broadway in Orlando brings touring 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' to the Dr. Phillips, but it's more meh than magical

By Seth Kubersky

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center as part of the Broadway in Orlando 2023-24 season.

Without Fear Theatre presents a 'neurospicy' new rock opera in downtown Orlando

By Seth Kubersky

Laura Swindoll and Cat Cutenese star in "Find Me" at Fringe ArtSpace
More

February 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us