Take in the Oscars with Orlando drag royalty at the Singhaus Scholarship Oscar Party

The Center is set to host an all-star soiree at the Abbey to raise money for the Singhaus Scholarship Fund, which grants scholarships to young local LGBTQ+ students studying for careers in the performing arts. The fund was set up to honor the memory of the Singhaus family, all pivotal figures in our local arts and drag scene: Marcy, Steve and Sam “Miss Sammy” Singhaus.
You’ve got your red carpet, raffles, a silent auction, a DJ spinning and the expected snax and drinx. But forget all that because a local holy trinity of Orlando drag will guide you through the evening in the form of co-hosts Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore (you can have your Jon Stewarts and Jimmy Kimmels, this is the celebrity roasting we need) with a special guest, the transcendent Darcel Stevens.
It almost seems the actual broadcast will be the most humdrum part of the evening.
5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, The Abbey.
