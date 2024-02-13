Stand-up comic Nate Bargatze headlines the Kia Center Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Nate Bargatze headlines the Kia Center Saturday

For comedians, once you’re performing at big theaters, you’re primetime, baby. But headlining arenas is some godlike shit. And it’s an especially remarkable feat when you’re an understated nice guy working in a field overrun by loud, flamboyant personas.Nate Bargatze’s unassuming demeanor, however, belies his genius. Tucked slyly within his disarming Southern affability is pure comedy platinum. Though his subject matter is mainstream, his takes and articulation are masterful marvels of economy, incision and precision — there’s zero fat or filler in his delivery.Like a down-home joke ninja, his punchlines are blindsiding, coming from seemingly nowhere with such laser precision that you’ll be doubled over instantly. Popularity and quality aren’t always equivalent in comedy, but Bargatze’s blend of broad appeal and perfected craft has made him the rightful new king of laughs.