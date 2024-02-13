Stand-up comic Nate Bargatze headlines the Kia Center Saturday

Nate Bargatze’s unassuming demeanor, however, belies his genius. Tucked slyly within his disarming Southern affability is pure comedy platinum. Though his subject matter is mainstream, his takes and articulation are masterful marvels of economy, incision and precision — there’s zero fat or filler in his delivery.
Like a down-home joke ninja, his punchlines are blindsiding, coming from seemingly nowhere with such laser precision that you’ll be doubled over instantly. Popularity and quality aren’t always equivalent in comedy, but Bargatze’s blend of broad appeal and perfected craft has made him the rightful new king of laughs.
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, Kia Center.
