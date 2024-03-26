Stand in solidarity and bask in trans joy at Orlando's Transgender Day of Visibility celebration at The Center

The free afternoon fete, part of national celebrations, includes local organizations providing information on the state of play in the Florida Legislature (fucked up, but we’re still fighting) and healthcare services, plus there’s a craft space for the creatively inclined, and free snacks and drinks. Use the time to chat about what you're wearing to the upcoming Pride Prom (April 12)!
1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, The Center.
Event Details
Location Details
Event Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed