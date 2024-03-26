BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Stand in solidarity and bask in trans joy at Orlando's Transgender Day of Visibility celebration at The Center

Arts, crafts, food, drink, education and solidarity

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 1:54 pm

click to enlarge Celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility this weekend in Orlando - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility this weekend in Orlando
Come bask in some pure trans joy and stand in solidarity with your transgender and non-binary neighbors and loved ones this Saturday at the Center in Mills 50, during this “Trans Day of Visibility” education and wellness event.

The free afternoon fete, part of national celebrations, includes local organizations providing information on the state of play in the Florida Legislature (fucked up, but we’re still fighting) and healthcare services, plus there’s a craft space for the creatively inclined, and free snacks and drinks. Use the time to chat about what you're wearing to the upcoming Pride Prom (April 12)!

1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, The Center.

Event Details
Trans Day of Visibility

Trans Day of Visibility

Sat., March 30, 1 p.m.

The Center 946 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

The Center

946 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-228-8272

thecenterorlando.org

Event Details
Pride Prom

Pride Prom

Fri., April 12, 8 p.m.

Orlando Science Center 777 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$30-$100

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

March 20, 2024

