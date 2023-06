Spider-Man swings into the Dr. Phillips Center for a unique film-meets-music event

click to enlarge Courtesy image Spider-Man swings into Orlando this summer

Spider-Man is swinging into the tony Dr. Phillips Center this summer for a unique film screening and live soundtrack event.In late August, the Dr. Phillips Center will host a screening of the hit Marvel animated film— but with a twist. The soundtrack for the film will be brought to life live with orchestral accompaniment and a DJ scratching onstage, among others."Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce [the soundtrack] in a live setting; but somehow, we have," said film composer Daniel Pemberton in a press statement in Concert happens on Aug. 30 at the Walt Disney Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available from the Dr. Phillips Center box office.