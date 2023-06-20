Spider-Man swings into the Dr. Phillips Center for a unique film-meets-music event

Thwip!

By on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge Spider-Man swings into Orlando this summer - Courtesy image
Courtesy image
Spider-Man swings into Orlando this summer
Spider-Man is swinging into the tony Dr. Phillips Center this summer for a unique film screening and live soundtrack event.

In late August, the Dr. Phillips Center will host a screening of the hit Marvel animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — but with a twist. The soundtrack for the film will be brought to life live with orchestral accompaniment and a DJ scratching onstage, among others.

"Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce [the soundtrack] in a live setting; but somehow, we have," said film composer Daniel Pemberton in a press statement.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert happens on Aug. 30 at the Walt Disney Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available from the Dr. Phillips Center box office.

Event Details
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Live in Concert

Wed., Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

$30-$75
Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

8 events 177 articles

