Spider-Man swings into the Dr. Phillips Center for a unique film-meets-music event

In late August, the Dr. Phillips Center will host a screening of the hit Marvel animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — but with a twist. The soundtrack for the film will be brought to life live with orchestral accompaniment and a DJ scratching onstage, among others.
"Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce [the soundtrack] in a live setting; but somehow, we have," said film composer Daniel Pemberton in a press statement.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert happens on Aug. 30 at the Walt Disney Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available from the Dr. Phillips Center box office.
