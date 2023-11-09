Sofas and Suds couch race for local businesses returns to downtown Sanford this month

Sofas and Suds, designed for local businesses to engage in some friendly competition and beer drinking, happens Sunday, Nov. 19, at Celery City Craft in downtown Sanford from 2 to 6 p.m.
The challenge will be a bracket-style, single-elimination race with 16 teams competing for one of two champion titles — the team that wins the race and the crowd favorite.
Event Details
The winners will go home with a Champions trophy, and of course, Sanford small-business bragging rights. There are regulations on the types of couches that can be entered, so check out the Sofas and Suds event Facebook page for more info.
Slots for sofa racing are all filled up, but there are still openings for the two-person recliner races, which take place at 5 p.m.
Teams competing this year include The Yardery Sanford, Non Fiction Network Inc., Throwbacks, Sanford Brewing Company, Tuffy's Music Box and Lounge, Deviant Wolfe Brewing and more.
Admission to Sofas and Suds is free. There will also be a 21-and-up VIP area for $45 per person that'll get you complimentary beer, wine, liquor, bathroom access and prime race viewing with access to "pit row."
Location Details
