SoDo After Dark brings the neighborhood out to bid farewell to Orlando Brewing

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 2:50 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MISTY HEATH
Photo via Misty Heath

The 4th annual SoDo After Dark is brewing its way back.

The event will take place on April 23 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be held at the Orlando Brewing location, where the district will be celebrating OB's 16 years of brewing. The craft beer staple is moving out of the neighborhood in the near future, a Orlando Health is moving into their longtime SoDo home.

"SoDo After Dark has evolved into one of SoDo's most popular nights out. This year is especially poignant as we bid a fond farewell to our friends at Orlando Brewing," said Misty Heath, Executive Director of SoDo Main Street.

Guests will dance the night away with music and entertainment by Blue LaLa Events led by Blue Star. They will have burlesque performances, and a have few surprises up their sleeves. Blue is known for "keeping Orlando cool for two decades" and has produced the longest and most award-winning burlesque shows in the southeast.

Attendees can enjoy the diverse food and beverage selections at the after-dark event. Some of the vendors attending are Suigoi Sushi and Yakitori Grill, Bao's Castle, Uncle DenDogs, and Fui Yo Mexicana. Drink your way around the event with craft beers from Orlando Brewing, non-alcoholic options from SoDo Kava, signature cocktails from Tito's Vodka, and wine by Swirlery.

Tickets start at $15 and are $20 at the door. For more information visit the SoDo After Dark Eventbrite website.



