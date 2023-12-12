Snap! Orlando presents the 'Florida Showcase' group art show, opening Friday

Art by more than 50 photographers, painters, sculptors and digital artists will fill the multi-room gallery, beckoning to moneyed collectors and swanning for skint young artists alike.
Music by DJ Nigel John, craft cocktails by The Courtesy, vibes aplenty — consider this an opportunity to throw on your finest fit, gather your crew and celebrate the festive season minus trees, candles or obligatory gifting.
7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15, Snap! Downtown Gallery, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, $10.
