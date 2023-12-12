Snap! Orlando presents the 'Florida Showcase' group art show, opening Friday

click to enlarge 'Golden Expressions II' by Kadeem Stewart Snap's Florida Showcase group art show opens on Friday

Location Details Snap Downtown 420 E. Church St., Orlando Downtown 1 event 9 articles

Nobody throws an opening-night party like Snap, and this one arriving in the middle of the holiday swing just makes it that much more of an event.Art by more than 50 photographers, painters, sculptors and digital artists will fill the multi-room gallery, beckoning to moneyed collectors and swanning for skint young artists alike.Music by DJ Nigel John, craft cocktails by The Courtesy, vibes aplenty — consider this an opportunity to throw on your finest fit, gather your crew and celebrate the festive season minus trees, candles or obligatory gifting.