Shiny new Casselberry Arts Center gives Orlando art lovers a new destination

Inaugural show 'Experience Contemporary' features a healthy mix of local and out-of-town artists

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 1:00 am

‘Love, American Style,’ part of Experience Contemporary at the new Casselberry Arts Center
‘Love, American Style,’ part of Experience Contemporary at the new Casselberry Arts Center Painting by Elisabeth Condon

Central Florida gains a sparkly new art space with this week's official debut of the Casselberry Arts Center, a 3,000-square-foot gallery that will host art shows and events. The Center joins the Casselberry Art House and Casselberry Sculpture House in Lake Concord Park, which is itself host to a permanent sculpture garden, continuing the steadily accelerating arts activation of the northern Orlando 'burb.

click to enlarge Rear view of the new Casselberry Arts Center - photo courtesy Casselberry Arts & Culture
photo courtesy Casselberry Arts & Culture
Rear view of the new Casselberry Arts Center

The first exhibition in the new space is also a continuation — another step in the city of Casselberry's developing commitment to contemporary art and media. Where the average municipal cultural department might play it safe with figurative pastels and moody black-and-white photos, Casselberry has extended itself into more challenging conceptual art, audiovisual works and installations.

Experience Contemporary features work from Elisabeth Condon, Dominique Labauvie, Jason Lazarus, Sam Newton, Gabriel Ramos and Chris Robb, a healthy mix of local and out-of-town artists and a group of artists with considerable intellectual rigor. Orlando art lovers have a new destination to add to their rounds.

Event Details
"Experience Contemporary"

"Experience Contemporary"

Fri., Jan. 12, 6 p.m. and Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. Continues through March 16

Casselberry Arts Center 137 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry North

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Casselberry Arts Center

137 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry North

407-262-7700

1 event 1 article

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

