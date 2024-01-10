Shiny new Casselberry Arts Center gives Orlando art lovers a new destination

Central Florida gains a sparkly new art space with this week's official debut of the Casselberry Arts Center, a 3,000-square-foot gallery that will host art shows and events. The Center joins the Casselberry Art House and Casselberry Sculpture House in Lake Concord Park, which is itself host to a permanent sculpture garden, continuing the steadily accelerating arts activation of the northern Orlando 'burb.

photo courtesy Casselberry Arts & Culture Rear view of the new Casselberry Arts Center

The first exhibition in the new space is also a continuation — another step in the city of Casselberry's developing commitment to contemporary art and media. Where the average municipal cultural department might play it safe with figurative pastels and moody black-and-white photos, Casselberry has extended itself into more challenging conceptual art, audiovisual works and installations.

Experience Contemporary features work from Elisabeth Condon, Dominique Labauvie, Jason Lazarus, Sam Newton, Gabriel Ramos and Chris Robb, a healthy mix of local and out-of-town artists and a group of artists with considerable intellectual rigor. Orlando art lovers have a new destination to add to their rounds.