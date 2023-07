Photo via AbbeyOrlando.com

A drag-soaked, burlesque-inflected tribute to the beloved Broadway musicalstruts its way into Orlando this weekend whentakes over the Abbey.The star-studded local lineup features hometown drag stars Mr. Ms. Adrien, Myki Meeks, Angelica Sanchez, Ivy Les Vixens and more.The tribute show sold out lightning-fast, so for those lucky enough to have grabbed tickets: Good for you. If not, that’s a drag.This event is age 18-plus because DeSantis.