'Scalia/Ginsburg' operatically chronicles the unlikely friendship between two Supreme Court justices

A love letter to an era in our politics that is long gone

By on Wed, Mar 13, 2024 at 10:48 am

THe opera 'Scalia/Ginsburg' chronicles the unlikely friendship of two Supreme Court judges
Photo courtesy Scalia/Ginsburg Facebook
THe opera 'Scalia/Ginsburg' chronicles the unlikely friendship of two Supreme Court judges
The four-decade friendship between Antonin Scalia (1936-2016) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020) has confused and fascinated folks since ... well, pretty much forever.

They met before either was on the high court, and their friendship lasted for the rest of their lives. Scalia and Ginsburg, who both loved opera as much as they loved each other, helped contribute to Scalia/Ginsburg, the opera they inspired, each contributing forewords to Derrick Wang’s libretto. RBG even included this foreword in one of her own books.

Scalia/Ginsburg has been performed all over the country since its debut in 2015, and now it’s coming to the Dr. Phillips Center this week, courtesy of Central Florida Vocal Arts and Opera del Sol.

It may startle the plebeian mind to consider that the laws around which our lives revolve are not nearly as emotional for those who are not subject to those laws. But the chummy nature of jurisprudence makes perfect sense to anyone who grew up watching pro-wrestling, which is very similar to politics, or at least to the way politics can be sometimes.

Scalia/Ginsburg is a love letter to an era in our politics that is now long gone, unlikely to ever return.

Friday-Sunday, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Event Details
"Scalia/Ginsburg"

"Scalia/Ginsburg"

Fri., March 15, 8 p.m., Sat., March 16, 8 p.m. and Sun., March 17, 3 p.m.

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$35-$50

Location Details

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

drphillipscenter.org


Shelton Hull

March 13, 2024

