'Scalia/Ginsburg' operatically chronicles the unlikely friendship between two Supreme Court justices

Photo courtesy Scalia/Ginsburg Facebook THe opera 'Scalia/Ginsburg' chronicles the unlikely friendship of two Supreme Court judges

The four-decade friendship between Antonin Scalia (1936-2016) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020) has confused and fascinated folks since ... well, pretty much forever.They met before either was on the high court, and their friendship lasted for the rest of their lives. Scalia and Ginsburg, who both loved opera as much as they loved each other, helped contribute to, the opera they inspired, each contributing forewords to Derrick Wang’s libretto. RBG even included this foreword in one of her own books.has been performed all over the country since its debut in 2015, and now it’s coming to the Dr. Phillips Center this week, courtesy of Central Florida Vocal Arts and Opera del Sol.It may startle the plebeian mind to consider that the laws around which our lives revolve are not nearly as emotional for those who are not subject to those laws. But the chummy nature of jurisprudence makes perfect sense to anyone who grew up watching pro-wrestling, which is very similar to politics, or at least to the way politics can be sometimes.is a love letter to an era in our politics that is now long gone, unlikely to ever return.