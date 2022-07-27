Red Bull hosting breakdancing regional in Orlando this month

One of the most recognized break dance competitions in the U.S. is coming to Orlando.
The Red Bull BC One Southeast Regional will pit the city's best pop-and-lockers against each other in the hopes of competing at the national finals. Red Bull says they want to celebrate the breakdance culture that thrives in Central Florida and the "Latin influence on breaking and hip-hop."
The competition will be hosted by Myverse, a battle rapper and MC from Orlando. This competition will bring breakdancers from all over the Southeast to compete for their spot at the National Finals in Los Angeles.
The person who passes to the finals will be chosen by a panel of veteran dancers. The winner of the U.S. finals will represent their country at the eventual world championship in New York City.
The event will take place at Celine Orlando on Saturday, Aug. 13. Tickets are available here.